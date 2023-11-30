Havis to Showcase Cutting-Edge End-to-End Solutions For Retail & Hospitality at NRF 2024

Havis is set to participate in NRF 2024 Expo, showcasing innovative end-to-end solutions for retail and warehouse sectors. From cutting-edge payment terminal stands to last-mile delivery solutions, Havis aims to enhance operational efficiency, security, and customer experience. Attendees are invited to explore live demonstrations at Booth #5867, connect with industry experts, and stay ahead of retail and warehouse technology trends. Register for NRF 2024 to discover how Havis can elevate business operations.
WARMINSTER, Pa., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Havis, a leading provider of innovative solutions for the retail and hospitality, and warehouse and logistics sectors, is thrilled to announce its participation in the upcoming National Retail Federation (NRF) 2024 Expo in New York City. The event will take place at the Javits Convention Center from January 14th to 16th, 2024.
Havis is set to unveil a comprehensive suite of end-to-end solutions tailored to the evolving needs of the retail and warehouse industries. As a pioneer in the field, Havis will showcase various technology mounting and mobility solutions designed to enhance operational efficiency, security, and customer experience across various business environments.
- Key Highlights at Havis Booth #5867:
1. Payment Terminal Stands: Discover our state-of-the-art payment solutions designed to secure your transactions and enhance customer convenience.
2. POS Displays & Mounts: Learn how to optimize points of sale across your store with innovative solutions for self-checkout, product look-up, back-of-store/warehouse use, and more.
3. Mobile Payment Solutions: Explore our expansive portfolio of protective mobility solutions designed to protect mobile payment and computing devices while enhancing usability. These easy-install solutions enable customers to check out whenever and wherever they want, whether curbside, at the front of the store, or in the aisle.
4. Kiosk Solutions: Get a hands-on experience with our innovative kiosks, expertly designed for use in Retail and in Restaurant/QSR settings. Customers can opt for our sleek, minimalistic podiums or fully customizable solutions. Havis offers the ideal solution whether this be a seamless self-checkout, an information look-up kiosk or an easy-to-use self-check-in station.
5. Carts: Learn about Havis's broad selection of expertly designed carts that are ideal for use from the front of store to the back of the warehouse.
6. Forklift Mounting & Docking: Discover the best ways to enhance mobility in the warehouse with Havis docking and mounting solutions. Havis keeps warehouses connected to simplify the processes between warehouse and distribution.
7. Last Mile Delivery: Explore how Havis helps simplify the final step in the supply chain delivery process with rugged, secure docking and mounting solutions for demanding environments.
Why Visit Havis at NRF 2024:
- Expert Guidance: Meet our team of industry experts who will be on hand to provide insights and recommendations tailored to your business needs.
- Live Demonstrations: Experience live demonstrations of our cutting-edge solutions, illustrating their real-world applications and benefits.
- Networking Opportunities: Connect with professionals, thought leaders, and decision-makers in the retail and hospitality sectors to expand your network and explore potential collaborations.
Havis invites all NRF 2024 attendees to visit Booth #5867 and discover how our end-to-end solutions can take your business operations to the next level. Don't miss this opportunity to stay ahead of industry trends and explore the future of retail and warehouse technology. Click here to register for NRF 2024.
About Havis
Havis, Inc. is a privately held, ISO 9001-certified company that is the leader in providing rugged mobility solutions in demanding environments. The Havis legacy dates back over 80 years as a trusted designer and manufacturer of mission-critical equipment. Our ergonomically designed vehicle mounts and technology docking maximize productivity & comfort without sacrificing quality, reliability, or durability. Channel and OEM partnerships lead to solutions spanning Retail & Hospitality, Public Safety, Energy & Utilities, Warehouse & Distribution, Field Operations, Transportation & Logistics, Healthcare and Military, Defense & Aerospace.
