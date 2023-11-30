Havis to Showcase Cutting-Edge End-to-End Solutions For Retail & Hospitality at NRF 2024

Havis is set to participate in NRF 2024 Expo, showcasing innovative end-to-end solutions for retail and warehouse sectors. From cutting-edge payment terminal stands to last-mile delivery solutions, Havis aims to enhance operational efficiency, security, and customer experience. Attendees are invited to explore live demonstrations at Booth #5867, connect with industry experts, and stay ahead of retail and warehouse technology trends. Register for NRF 2024 to discover how Havis can elevate business operations.

WARMINSTER, Pa., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Havis, a leading provider of innovative solutions for the retail and hospitality, and warehouse and logistics sectors, is thrilled to announce its participation in the upcoming National Retail Federation (NRF) 2024 Expo in New York City. The event will take place at the Javits Convention Center from January 14th to 16th, 2024.