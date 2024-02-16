Havis To Showcase Industry-Leading Solutions for Retail & Hospitality at EuroCIS 2024

"As a pioneer in the field, Havis will unveil a comprehensive suite of end-to-end solutions tailored to the evolving needs of the retail, hospitality, and warehouse industries." Post this

What To Look Forward to at Havis Booth #9E52

1. Mobile Payment Solutions: Explore our ever-expanding portfolio of protective mobility solutions designed to protect the market's newest and most popular mobile payment and computing devices.

2. Kiosk Solutions: Experience our innovative kiosks first-hand and discover how Havis self-service solutions can level-up your Retail, Hospitality, and QSR operations.

3. POS Mounting: Learn why Havis is an industry leader in point of sale mounting solutions. Optimize points of sale across your store with versatile and customizable solutions for checkout, self-checkout, product lookup, warehouse use, and more.

4. Payment Terminal Stands: Discover Havis's leading portfolio of payment terminal stands, expertly designed to enhance customer experience and ensure safe, secure payments.

5. Warehouse Solutions: Delve into Havis's industry-leading warehouse portfolio and discover the best ways to enhance mobility and ensure connectivity with Havis docking and mounting solutions.

6. Last Mile Delivery: Understand how Havis helps to simplify the final step in the supply chain delivery process with rugged docking and mobility solutions for demanding environments and use cases.

Why Visit Havis at EuroCIS 2024:

1. Expert Guidance & Live Demonstrations – Meet with Havis's team of industry experts who can provide insights and recommendations tailored to your exact requirements. Plus, benefit from live demonstrations of our industry-leading solutions and learn about their real-world applications and benefits.

2. Networking Opportunities – Gain access to the industry's leading companies and experts; forge new connections and foster existing relationships.

3. Guest Speakers & Guided Tours – Learn about emerging industry trends from a tailored selection of guest speakers and immerse yourself with a Guided Innovation Tour.

Havis invites all EuroCIS 2024 attendees to visit Booth #E52 in Hall 9 to learn more about how our expanding portfolio of end-to-end solutions can take your business operations to the next level. Don't miss out on this opportunity to stay ahead of emerging industry trends and dive head-first into the future of retail, hospitality, and warehouse technology. Click here to register for EuroCIS 2024.

