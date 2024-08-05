Havis Unveils a New Line of Docking Stations for Zebra ET6X Tablets

"The launch of the DS-ZEB-500 series for Zebra ET6X Tablets represents our commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions that enhance productivity and efficiency in the most demanding environments," said Brett Young, Director of Sales at Havis. Post this

Enhancing its utility, the DS-ZEB-500 series features innovative one-handed docking and undocking, making it perfect for fast-paced environments. It offers both standard and advanced I/O options, tailored to meet the specific operational needs across various sectors.

"The launch of the DS-ZEB-500 series represents our commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions that enhance productivity and efficiency in the most demanding environments," said Brett Young, Director of Sales at Havis. "We are proud to deliver a product that not only meets but exceeds the expectations of our industry partners, ensuring they have the reliable tools they need to succeed."

The Havis DS-ZEB-500 series docking stations for Zebra ET6X tablets represent a significant leap in productivity for the public safety, warehousing, and field operation industries. By providing rugged, reliable, and accessible solutions, this product is set to enhance efficiency in the most demanding environments. Havis continues to set new standards in mobility and efficiency, reinforcing their commitment to innovation and quality in every solution delivered.

ABOUT HAVIS

Havis, Inc. is a privately held, ISO 9001-certified company that is the leader in providing robust and reliable end-to-end technology mounting and mobility solutions in demanding environments. The Havis legacy dates back over 80 years as a trusted designer and manufacturer of critical equipment that ensures critical technology is accessible, secure and reliable.

Havis's engineering and manufacturing teams are committed to consistently researching and developing unique products and solutions for a range of industries worldwide. With headquarters in Warminster, PA, and additional locations in Plymouth, MI, Burnsville, MN, Hilliard, OH and in the UK, Havis currently employs more than 400 team members. For more information on Havis, please call 1.800.524.9900 or visit http://www.havis.com.

