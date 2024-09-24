Havis Unveils the Enhanced Self-Service Kiosk Stand Optimized for Zebra Kiosk Computer and Touch Display

"The SC-2000 Self-Service Kiosk Stand, optimized for the Zebra Kiosk System represents a significant leap forward in our commitment to delivering high-quality, versatile solutions for retail and hospitality environments," says Bill Donehoo, Director of Sales for Retail & Hospitality at Havis. Post this

Features & Benefits

Optimized Compatibility: Device-agnostic kiosk stand for self-checkout and self-service

Flexible Design: Includes a range of countertop, tabletop, & pedestal solutions to meet the evolving demands of modern businesses.

Versatile Configurations: Offers single or dual display mounts to enable portrait or landscape orientations for self-checkout systems, accommodating diverse operational needs.

Integrated Printer Compatibility: Offers the option to include an integrated printer, seamlessly enclosed in a sleek, accessible design.

Adaptable Payment Terminal Mounting: Optional payment arm provides compatibility with Havis's Flexipole mounting portfolio.

Portable Setup: Standalone pedestal mount with base allows for portable setup without floor bolting.

Efficient Installation & Servicing: Designed for straightforward installation & maintenance of devices.

Aesthetic Cable Management: Conceals wiring for a clean, polished appearance.

Made in the USA : Proudly manufactured with high-quality standards.

The SC-2000 is also compatible with VESA 75 and VESA 100 compliant monitors up to 15 lbs. (6.8 kg), ensuring a broad range of display options. Havis continues to lead the way in providing innovative solutions that enhance customer interactions and streamline business operations. The SC-2000 Self-Service Kiosk stand is a testament to Havis's commitment to quality, versatility, and cutting-edge technology.

"We are thrilled to introduce the SC-2000 Self-Service Kiosk Stand, optimized for the Zebra Kiosk System. This advanced kiosk stand represents a significant leap forward in our commitment to delivering high-quality, versatile solutions for retail and hospitality environments," says Bill Donehoo, Director of Sales for Retail & Hospitality at Havis. "By combining our space-saving design with Zebra's innovative Android-based computer, we're providing businesses with an intuitive, reliable, and aesthetically pleasing self-service solution that can adapt to their evolving needs in any industry."

About Havis

Havis, Inc. is a privately held, ISO 9001-certified company that is the leader in providing robust and reliable end-to-end technology mounting and mobility solutions in demanding environments. The Havis legacy dates back over 80 years as a trusted designer and manufacturer of critical equipment that ensures critical technology is accessible, secure and reliable. Havis's engineering and manufacturing teams are committed to consistently researching and developing unique products and solutions for a range of industries worldwide. With headquarters in Warminster, PA, and additional locations in Plymouth, MI, Burnsville, MN, Hilliard, OH and in the UK, Havis currently employs more than 400 team members. For more information on Havis, please call 1.800.524.9900 or visit http://www.havis.com.

Media Contact

Sara Meyer, Havis, 2159570720, [email protected], Havis

SOURCE Havis