Havis Unveils the Enhanced Self-Service Kiosk Stand Optimized for Zebra Kiosk Computer and Touch Display

Havis has introduced the SC-2000 Self-Service Kiosk Stand, designed for seamless integration with Zebra's kiosk systems. This versatile, space-saving stand offers flexible installation options, making it ideal for self-checkout and self-service in retail and hospitality environments. The SC-2000 demonstrates Havis's commitment to providing innovative, high-quality solutions for evolving business needs.
WARMINSTER, Pa., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Havis, a leader in advanced technology solutions, proudly announces the launch of the SC-2000 Self-Service Kiosk Stand, designed to maximize the performance of the Zebra Kiosk System. The cutting-edge kiosk stand integrates seamlessly with Zebra's Android-based KC50 Kiosk Computer and companion TD50 Touch Display, offering an exceptional self-checkout and self-service experience. Havis is a Premier ISV partner in the award-winning Zebra® PartnerConnect program.
The SC-2000 is a premium, device-agnostic kiosk stand solution that supports a wide range of devices, including the Zebra Kiosk System. Its space-saving design and focus on usability make it an ideal solution for changing business environments. Available in countertop, tabletop, and standalone pedestal models, the SC-2000 adapts to any setting with ease.
Features & Benefits
- Optimized Compatibility: Device-agnostic kiosk stand for self-checkout and self-service
- Flexible Design: Includes a range of countertop, tabletop, & pedestal solutions to meet the evolving demands of modern businesses.
- Versatile Configurations: Offers single or dual display mounts to enable portrait or landscape orientations for self-checkout systems, accommodating diverse operational needs.
- Integrated Printer Compatibility: Offers the option to include an integrated printer, seamlessly enclosed in a sleek, accessible design.
- Adaptable Payment Terminal Mounting: Optional payment arm provides compatibility with Havis's Flexipole mounting portfolio.
- Portable Setup: Standalone pedestal mount with base allows for portable setup without floor bolting.
- Efficient Installation & Servicing: Designed for straightforward installation & maintenance of devices.
- Aesthetic Cable Management: Conceals wiring for a clean, polished appearance.
- Made in the USA: Proudly manufactured with high-quality standards.
The SC-2000 is also compatible with VESA 75 and VESA 100 compliant monitors up to 15 lbs. (6.8 kg), ensuring a broad range of display options. Havis continues to lead the way in providing innovative solutions that enhance customer interactions and streamline business operations. The SC-2000 Self-Service Kiosk stand is a testament to Havis's commitment to quality, versatility, and cutting-edge technology.
"We are thrilled to introduce the SC-2000 Self-Service Kiosk Stand, optimized for the Zebra Kiosk System. This advanced kiosk stand represents a significant leap forward in our commitment to delivering high-quality, versatile solutions for retail and hospitality environments," says Bill Donehoo, Director of Sales for Retail & Hospitality at Havis. "By combining our space-saving design with Zebra's innovative Android-based computer, we're providing businesses with an intuitive, reliable, and aesthetically pleasing self-service solution that can adapt to their evolving needs in any industry."
About Havis
Havis, Inc. is a privately held, ISO 9001-certified company that is the leader in providing robust and reliable end-to-end technology mounting and mobility solutions in demanding environments. The Havis legacy dates back over 80 years as a trusted designer and manufacturer of critical equipment that ensures critical technology is accessible, secure and reliable. Havis's engineering and manufacturing teams are committed to consistently researching and developing unique products and solutions for a range of industries worldwide. With headquarters in Warminster, PA, and additional locations in Plymouth, MI, Burnsville, MN, Hilliard, OH and in the UK, Havis currently employs more than 400 team members. For more information on Havis, please call 1.800.524.9900 or visit http://www.havis.com.
Media Contact
Sara Meyer, Havis, 2159570720, [email protected], Havis
SOURCE Havis
