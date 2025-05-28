HavocAI and PacMar Technologies Announce Production Partnership to Reignite American Shipbuilding in the Age of Autonomy

Historic shipyard and leading maritime autonomy company to initiate immediate production of multiple classes of American-made ships that could result in thousands of best-in-class autonomous vessels for defense and commercial uses

HONOLULU, May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HavocAI, a leader in collaborative autonomy, and PacMar Technologies, a maritime technology pioneer, today announced a partnership to immediately revolutionize and reinvigorate American shipbuilding. The two companies will work to design and produce multiple classes of deployment-ready autonomous vessels able to be controlled by a single operator through HavocAI's autonomy software platform.

Vessels will include the 14' Rampage – already in production and in active U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) use – and the recently announced 38' Seahound, as well as larger ocean-capable 42' and 100' vessels. Beyond these, this partnership will allow the HavocAI software platform to quickly scale to a wide range of new vessels, from small to large autonomous vessels that can conduct maritime domain awareness, interdiction, and logistics missions.

"Combining our leading collaborative autonomy package with PacMar's unrivaled American quality creates an immediate asymmetric advantage for the United States," said Paul Lwin, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of HavocAI. "We listened to our customers – including the national command authority and the military services – and working closely with PacMar is how we're going to deliver what they need from us right now. Not someday. Today."

According to Dan Brunk, Chief Executive Officer of PacMar Technologies, the partnership itself is strategic: "PacMar was founded specifically to innovate and defend this country. We're proud of our shipyard's long history of success, unparalleled expertise, and continuous operation. Enhancing PacMar's vessels with HavocAI's autonomy platform represents a firm step towards keeping America at the forefront of maritime innovation and construction. Our ability to build and deploy at speed, at scale, and at a lower cost will be unmatched."

Founded just over a year ago, HavocAI has already delivered fully-operational products to the U.S. Department of Defense and demonstrated highly scalable collaborative autonomy to the Navy and Army in real-world scenarios. The company also recently hosted a demonstration where one operator controlled 25 autonomous vessels deployed in Europe, Rhode Island, and San Diego from one maritime operations center.

PacMar Technologies is a subsidiary of Pacific Marine & Supply founded in Hawaii in 1944 to service US ships in transit from Europe to the Pacific. PacMar Technologies was founded in 1978 with a focus on developing advanced ships to improve passenger ride quality, reduce operator injury, and improve hull efficiency. These engineering capabilities quickly led to innovations in hydrodynamic simulations, novel hull form designs, cutting-edge motion control systems, and advanced marine prototype fabrication and testing. PacMar has since grown into a diversified technology company with a national presence, leading the way in research, engineering, design, and innovation.

