Hawai'i Father Appeals for Urgent U.S. Government Assistance to Secure Return of Young Son Abducted to Brazil

A Hawai'i father is urgently seeking U.S. government assistance to secure the return of his 5-year-old son, who was taken to Brazil in December 2024. Despite having full U.S. custody and an active Hague Convention case, he has been denied all contact for nearly a year. He is calling for stronger action under the Sean and David Goldman Act of 2014.
KIHEI, Hawai'i, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With full U.S. custody and a pending Hague Convention case, the father asks the State Department to exercise its authority under the Sean and David Goldman Act (2014) to ensure Brazil fulfills its treaty obligations.
Andre Sengul, a devoted father from Maui, is urgently appealing for public support and U.S. government intervention regarding the international abduction of his five-year-old son, Benjamin Sengul, who was taken to Brazil on December 5, 2024. Despite a Hawai'i Family Court granting Andre full legal and physical custody, he has been denied all contact with his son for nearly a year—including phone, video, and electronic communication.
A formal application under the Hague Convention has been filed. The Convention mandates fast action, ideally within six weeks, yet nearly twelve months have passed without progress. Andre is asking the U.S. State Department to take stronger action under the Sean and David Goldman International Child Abduction Prevention and Return Act of 2014.
"This is every parent's nightmare," said Sengul. "Benjamin is a U.S. citizen. I am simply asking for help to bring my son home."
