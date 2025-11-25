Hawai'i Father Appeals for Urgent U.S. Government Assistance to Secure Return of Young Son Abducted to Brazil

A Hawai'i father is urgently seeking U.S. government assistance to secure the return of his 5-year-old son, who was taken to Brazil in December 2024. Despite having full U.S. custody and an active Hague Convention case, he has been denied all contact for nearly a year. He is calling for stronger action under the Sean and David Goldman Act of 2014.

KIHEI, Hawai'i, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With full U.S. custody and a pending Hague Convention case, the father asks the State Department to exercise its authority under the Sean and David Goldman Act (2014) to ensure Brazil fulfills its treaty obligations.