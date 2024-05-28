Hawaii, Las Vegas, and Florida are Top Incentive Destinations According to Attendees

According to a new IRF study, the appeal of group incentive travel remains strong. A group incentive travel experience to an appealing destination was considered motivating by 91% of North American employees surveyed.
WASHINGTON, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- According to a recent IRF survey of North American employees, the appeal of group incentive travel remains strong. A group incentive travel experience to an appealing destination was rated 'very' or 'extremely motivating' by 91% of respondents for the third year in a row. 2024 Attendee Preferences for Incentive Travel explores trends in attendee preferences, factors in destination selection, and how incentive travel program design can impact employee motivation.
"The motivational impact of incentive award travel remains high, and attendees find appeal in a broad array of destinations, program attributes, and trip features," said Stephanie Harris, IRF President. "The insights provided by attendees will ensure incentive planners can feel confident in designing programs that capture the interest and enthusiasm of their attendees while balancing their budgetary and business realities."
2024 Attendee Preferences for Incentive Travel looks at destinations and program design to determine the elements that provide maximum inspiration to earn the award. Key insights include:
- Motivational appeal of group travel continues to be extremely high, especially among Gen Z and Millennials, and signals the continued relevance of incentive travel programs.
- 2024's top North American destinations preferred by qualified employees include past favorites such as Hawaii, Las Vegas, and Florida.
- Preferred international locations include countries in Western Europe and Central America.
- Incentive travel attendees want free time to relax, opportunities for unique experiences, and luxury accommodations and experiences.
- Previously visited destinations that qualified employees recommend returning to for incentive award travel include Hawaii, The Caribbean, Central America, and Western Europe.
- Attendees are excited about cruising, with 75% indicating a cruise experience is desirable regardless of the destination.
- Cvent booking data illustrates Mexico and The Caribbean are still trending high for incentive destinations with nine out of the top ten booking destinations being in those regions.
About the IRF:
The Incentive Research Foundation (TheIRF.org) funds and promotes research to advance the science and enhance the awareness and appropriate application of motivation and incentives in business and industry globally. The goal is to increase the understanding, effective use, and resultant benefits of incentives to businesses that currently use incentives, as well as businesses interested in improved performance.
