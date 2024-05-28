Hawaii, Las Vegas, and Florida are Top Incentive Destinations According to Attendees

The motivational impact of incentive award travel remains high, and attendees find appeal in a broad array of destinations, program attributes, and trip features, Post this

2024 Attendee Preferences for Incentive Travel looks at destinations and program design to determine the elements that provide maximum inspiration to earn the award. Key insights include:

Motivational appeal of group travel continues to be extremely high, especially among Gen Z and Millennials, and signals the continued relevance of incentive travel programs.

2024's top North American destinations preferred by qualified employees include past favorites such as Hawaii , Las Vegas , and Florida .

, , and . Preferred international locations include countries in Western Europe and Central America .

and . Incentive travel attendees want free time to relax, opportunities for unique experiences, and luxury accommodations and experiences.

Previously visited destinations that qualified employees recommend returning to for incentive award travel include Hawaii , The Caribbean , Central America , and Western Europe .

, The , , and . Attendees are excited about cruising, with 75% indicating a cruise experience is desirable regardless of the destination.

Cvent booking data illustrates Mexico and The Caribbean are still trending high for incentive destinations with nine out of the top ten booking destinations being in those regions.

