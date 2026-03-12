Hawai'i Life Announces Leadership Appointments and Welcomes Oʻahu Agent Jovanna Fern

Born and raised in Lanikai, Fern brings a specialized approach to Hawaiʻi real estate, with a specialization in historic and architecturally significant residences. Post this

Her guiding philosophy: "Every home has a story, but not every Realtor knows how to tell it."

Prior to real estate, Fern worked in philanthropic fundraising, navigating high-level conversations that required diplomacy, strategy, and trust. She attended Punahou School and earned a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration from Skidmore College. After living in Madrid and New York City, she returned home to Hawaiʻi where she lives with her husband, Dr. Dylan Fern, and their two daughters. She currently serves on the Board of Directors for Adventist Health Castle Medical Center in Kailua, and remains active in interior design, art collecting, and equestrian pursuits, including winning a collegiate polo National Championship in 2002.

The company also announced several leadership appointments across the brokerage.

Palo Luckett (Kauaʻi), currently a co-Managing Broker alongside Rhonda Hay, will step into the role of Principal Broker. Luckett brings more than two decades of experience in Hawaiʻi real estate and has worked across multiple island markets.

Luckett and Hawai'i Life CEO Matt Beall first worked together in the early 2000s at Neal Norman's company, where Luckett served as Principal Broker. Most recently, he served as Immediate Past President of the Kaua'i Board of Realtors. The company also acknowledged the role of Rhonda Hay, whose mentorship has helped prepare Luckett and others across the brokerage for expanded responsibilities.

Alex Abreu (Maui), a Broker-in-Charge on Maui, will take on an additional role as the firm's Weekend Broker, providing contract review and guidance for agents during weekends across Hawai'i Life's statewide network. Abreu has completed extensive contract training alongside senior brokers including Roy Vandoorn, Rhonda Hay, and Jeff Simon.

Adam Snyder (Oʻahu) has been appointed Director of Agent Success and Innovation. In this role, Snyder helps ensure Hawai'i Life agents are supported and well trained on the company's tools and technology. He is also part of the team developing and improving several internal platforms used by agents across the brokerage.

About Hawai'i Life

Founded in 2008, Hawai'i Life is the state's leading residential real estate brokerage by sales volume, achieving more than $1.685 billion in property sales in 2025 and managing more than 700 rentals across the island chain. Hawai'i Life remains the only statewide, full-service brokerage firm that is 100% locally owned and operated, with 275+ agents, island-based support staff, and 23 offices statewide. Hawai'i Life is the exclusive Hawai'i brokerage of Forbes Global Properties™ and is part of Luxury Portfolio International's® global network of premier, locally branded real estate companies. The company also provides short-term and long-term rental services, streamlining the process for homeowners and tenants statewide. To learn more about Hawai'i Life, please visit the state's most trafficked real estate website at HawaiiLife.com.

