Hawaiian Kindly-Crafted Pau Maui Vodka and Fid Street Gin Receive Nationally Recognized Spirits Awards

"At LeVecke, we are focused on a wide range of quality spirits from the best makers around the world, producing spirits that are rooted in local culture and local ingredients, such as Hali'imaile Distilling Company's Pau Maui Vodka and Fid Street Gin." Post this

Pau Maui Vodka: Pau Maui Vodka is an authentic expression of aloha, encompassing gratitude for Maui's agriculture, passion for the Hawaiian Islands, and strong love for its people. Distilled with Maui Gold Pineapple and Hawaiian spring water, each set of hands that influence Pau Maui Vodka's journey from seed to bottle tells a story. This shared collective is the true craft of this spirit, resulting in an incredibly pure Hawaii -made vodka that is smooth, versatile, and certified gluten-free. Pau Maui Vodka earned a Double Gold medal at the 2024 SIP Awards, which is the only internationally recognized consumer-judging spirits competition. Catering to the opinions and palates of the discerning public, the SIP Awards presents a unique, spirit-judging competition judged by strategically selected consumers from all demographics. Pau Maui Vodka also earned a Silver medal at both the 2024 San Francisco World Spirits Competition and 2024 L.A. Spirits Awards. According to the competition's websites, products awarded a Silver medal are outstanding in their category. They show refinement, finesse, and complexity and are among the best examples of their particular category.





agriculture, passion for the Hawaiian Islands, and strong love for its people. Distilled with Maui Gold Pineapple and Hawaiian spring water, each set of hands that influence Pau Maui Vodka's journey from seed to bottle tells a story. This shared collective is the true craft of this spirit, resulting in an incredibly pure -made vodka that is smooth, versatile, and certified gluten-free. Pau Maui Vodka earned a Double Gold medal at the 2024 SIP Awards, which is the only internationally recognized consumer-judging spirits competition. Catering to the opinions and palates of the discerning public, the SIP Awards presents a unique, spirit-judging competition judged by strategically selected consumers from all demographics. Pau Maui Vodka also earned a Silver medal at both the 2024 San Francisco World Spirits Competition and 2024 L.A. Spirits Awards. According to the competition's websites, products awarded a Silver medal are outstanding in their category. They show refinement, finesse, and complexity and are among the best examples of their particular category. Fid Street Gin: Believed to be the first gin ever created on Maui and perhaps the only gin in the world distilled with pineapples. This small-batch gin pays homage to Hawaii's history and culture by marrying the typical components of a London Dry gin with unique local Hawaiian ingredients that instantly transport you to Hawaii's white sandy beaches with every sip. Fid Street Gin combines the typical components of a London Dry gin with Hawaiian ingredients, including 11 botanicals and the Maui Gold Pineapple. Plus, it's rich with history, too. In the 19th Century, the arrival of English ships in Honolulu Harbor led to a strong Victorian influence. Named after a sailor's word for "drink," "Fid" Street, now known as Lower Nu'uanu Avenue in Honolulu , became the place where the thirsty and sea-weary reveled. Fid Street Gin pays homage to these historic distillers with a fresh approach to traditional gin, bridging the gap between old English and American craft gin styles. Fid Street Gin is juniper-forward and exhibits a very clean and aromatic fresh-cut floral and citrus bouquet with a hint of tropical air (or the Hawaiian trade winds brisking across its botanical farms). Fid Street Gin earned a Double Gold medal at the consumer-judged 2024 SIP Awards, a Silver medal at the 2024 San Francisco World Spirits Competition, a Gold medal at the 2024 L.A. Spirits Awards, and a Gold medal with a score of 90 points at the 2024 Beverage Testing Institute Competition. The Beverage Institute's rigorous tastings and evaluations are done by trained panelists using a proprietary blind tasting methodology and custom-built software that converts a spirit's quality level to a modified consumer-friendly 100-point scale; Fid Street Gin received 90 points, ranking it as "Exceptional."

"Our mission is to bring high-quality products to an increasingly sagacious consumer," said Neil LeVecke, CEO of LeVecke. "At LeVecke, we are focused on a wide range of quality spirits from the best makers around the world, producing spirits that are rooted in local culture and local ingredients, such as Hali'imaile Distilling Company's Pau Maui Vodka and Fid Street Gin. These accolades are a testament to our team's dedication to producing spirits defined by quality, innovation, sustainability, community, and the consumer."

To learn more about Pau Maui Vodka or Fid Street Gin, please visit www.paumaui.com or www.fidstreetgin.com. Both spirits are available to purchase throughout the U.S. online at ReserveBar, www.reservebar.com, or GoPuff, www.gopuff.com.

ABOUT HALI'IMAILE DISTILLING COMPANY

Hali'imaile Distilling Company is a craft distillery utilizing local Maui ingredients to create quality spirits. Our brand values are sustainability, community, 'ohana, and integrity of ingredients and practices. We aim to deliver products that consumers can trust while impacting our environment in positive and nurturing ways. Hali'imaile Distilling Company is located in the heart of Maui's pineapple region, Upcountry Makawao, Maui. Our goal is to create "Hawaii in a Bottle" and share Aloha with the world. To learn more about Hali'imaile Distilling Company and its spirits, please visit www.haliimailedistilling.com.

ABOUT LEVECKE

With 75 years of experience in the wine, beer, and spirits industry, LeVecke Corporation is a family-owned and operated beverage company recognized for its quality, innovation, and values among the largest premium spirit producers in the world. Our mission is to bring high-quality products to an increasingly sagacious customer. Focused on a wide range of quality spirits and liqueurs from the best makers in the world, rooted in local culture, local ingredients, and traditional methods. To learn more about LeVecke and its portfolio of brands, visit www.levecke.net.

Media Contact

Brittany Belsterling, OH Partners, 1 6236932772, [email protected], OH Partners

SOURCE LeVecke