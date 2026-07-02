Hawaiʻi's Plantation Village Appoints Educator, Entrepreneur, and Community Leader Dr. Loretta Chen as Executive Director

Hawaiʻi's Plantation Village (HPV) has appointed educator, entrepreneur, and community leader Dr. Loretta Chen as its new Executive Director, effective July 1, 2026. The appointment marks a new chapter for one of Hawaiʻi's most significant cultural and educational institutions dedicated to preserving the stories of the diverse immigrant communities that shaped modern Hawaiʻi. With more than two decades of leadership experience spanning education, entrepreneurship, emerging technology, nonprofit leadership, and community engagement, Dr. Chen will lead the Village's efforts to strengthen cultural preservation, expand educational programming, deepen community partnerships, and enhance long-term sustainability. The appointment has been welcomed by Dr. Kats Gustafson, President of the Board of Directors of Hawaiʻi's Plantation Village, who praised Dr. Chen's entrepreneurial leadership, educational expertise, and commitment to storytelling. Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi also welcomed the appointment, recognizing Dr. Chen's contributions to Hawaiʻi's schools, nonprofits, cultural organizations, entrepreneurs, and community initiatives, and expressing confidence in her ability to build upon the Village's strong foundation. Founder and CEO of Smobler, Dr. Chen has worked extensively across Hawaiʻi through partnerships with educational institutions, food entrepreneurs, arts organizations, and community groups. As Executive Director, she will work alongside staff, volunteers, educators, donors, cultural practitioners, and community partners to help more residents and visitors discover and connect with Hawaiʻi's rich multicultural heritage while honoring the Village's legacy for future generations.

WAIPAHU, Hawaii, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawaiʻi's Plantation Village (HPV), one of Hawaiʻi's most important cultural and educational institutions dedicated to preserving the stories of the plantation era and the immigrant communities that helped shape modern Hawaiʻi, today announced the appointment of Dr. Loretta Chen as Executive Director, effective July 1, 2026.

Founded in 1992 and located in Waipahu, Hawaiʻi's Plantation Village preserves and shares the stories of the men, women, and children who journeyed from China, Japan, Korea, Portugal, Puerto Rico, the Philippines, and other parts of the world to work in Hawaiʻi's sugar plantations.

Dr. Chen brings more than two decades of leadership experience spanning education, entrepreneurship, emerging technologies, nonprofit leadership, and community engagement. Beyond her international work, she has developed strong ties throughout Hawaiʻi through her service in education, arts and culture, entrepreneurship, and community development, particularly in Waipahu and the Leeward Coast communities.

"As we looked toward the future of Hawaiʻi's Plantation Village, we sought a leader who could honor our history while building new pathways for community engagement and growth," said Dr. Kats Gustafson, President of the Board of Directors of Hawaiʻi's Plantation Village.

"Loretta brings a unique combination of entrepreneurial leadership, educational experience, and a deep appreciation for the power of storytelling. We are excited to welcome her as we begin this next chapter."

The Board's selection reflects the organization's commitment to preserving Hawaiʻi's multicultural heritage while expanding educational opportunities, strengthening community partnerships, and ensuring the long-term sustainability of one of the state's most important cultural institutions.

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi also welcomed the appointment,

"Hawaiʻi's Plantation Village plays an important role in preserving the stories, cultures, and values that helped shape our island community. As Honolulu continues to grow and evolve, institutions like the Village help ensure that future generations understand the sacrifices, resilience, and contributions of those who came before us.

Loretta has already demonstrated a meaningful commitment to Hawaiʻi through her work with schools, nonprofits, cultural organizations, entrepreneurs, and community leaders across Oʻahu. Her leadership reflects the collaborative spirit that helps preserve our history while creating opportunities for future generations.

I look forward to seeing how she builds upon the Village's strong foundation and helps connect even more residents and visitors with Hawaiʻi's rich multicultural heritage."

Dr. Chen is Founder and CEO of Smobler, a Hawaiʻi- and Singapore-connected innovation company working at the intersection of artificial intelligence, education, emerging technologies, and social impact.

She has served as a faculty member at Leeward Community College and collaborated with students, educators, entrepreneurs, and community leaders through initiatives involving Waiʻanae Moku, James Campbell High School, Waiʻanae High School, and YWCA Oʻahu programs serving women, families, and aspiring entrepreneurs.

She has also worked with local food entrepreneurs through the Wahiawā Value-Added Product Development Center and ʻĀina to Mākeke, supporting small businesses, food innovation, and economic development across Hawaiʻi. Dr. Chen has served on the Board of Directors of Hawaii Technology Academy and on the Board of Directors of Manoa Valley Theatre, reflecting her longstanding commitment to education, arts, culture, and community development.

"Hawaiʻi's Plantation Village spoke to me immediately because it tells a story that is both deeply local and profoundly universal," said Dr. Chen. "The plantation experience shaped the Hawaiʻi we know today, and preserving those stories matters not only for our community, but for future generations. I've spent much of my career building organizations, programs, and partnerships from the ground up. What excites me about this role is that this isn't a turnaround story but a culturally significant stewardship story. Hawaiʻi's Plantation Village already has a powerful mission and a strong foundation. My role is to help more people discover, connect with, and carry these meaningful stories forward."

As Executive Director, Dr. Chen will work closely with staff, volunteers, cultural practitioners, educators, community organizations, donors, and the Board of Directors to advance the Village's mission.

For media enquiries, please email [email protected]

Media Contact

Loretta Tan Sheun Fuen - PT, Hawaiis Plantation Village, 1 8089908300, [email protected] , http://www.hawaiiplantationvillage.org

Dr Loretta Chen, Hawaii's Plantation Village, 1 8089908300, [email protected] , http://www.hawaiiplantationvillage.org

SOURCE Hawaiis Plantation Village