Hawkes Outdoors, An Authority In Outdoor Adventure, Appoints Kristen Ramirez As President

"Kristen brings a wealth of experience and a visionary approach that aligns perfectly with our mission," said Brian Booker, Owner of Hawkes Outdoors. "We are excited about the future and confident that Kristen will drive our company to new heights, continuing to deliver exceptional value to our customers and partners."

In her new role, Kristen Ramirez will oversee all aspects of the company's operations, with a focus on expanding product offerings and enhancing customer experience. Under her leadership, Hawkes Outdoors is poised to take advantage of emerging opportunities in the overlanding, off-road, and outdoor adventure markets.

"I am honored to take on this role and look forward to leading Hawkes Outdoors into an exciting new chapter," said Kristen Ramirez. "Together with our talented team, we will explore new opportunities for growth, enhance our offerings, and maintain our commitment to excellence."

About Hawkes Outdoors Based in San Antonio, Texas, Hawkes Outdoors is a leading authority in the overlanding, offroad, and outdoor adventure industry, recognized for its extensive product range and outstanding customer service. The company remains dedicated to providing high-quality products and exceptional customer experiences as it continues to shape the future of outdoor adventure.

www.HawkesOutdoors.com

