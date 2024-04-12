Hawx Pest Control and VOZIQ AI announce strategic partnership for AI-enabled proactive customer loyalty management

VOZIQ AI's AI Center of Excellence (ACE) to work as an extension of the Hawx team to manage the AI solution, improve the retention metrics and grow business value by improving customer lifetime value.

RESTON, Va., April 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- VOZIQ AI recently concluded the executive review meeting with Hawx's leadership team, where VOZIQ AI's Chief Data Scientist, Dr. Vasudeva Akula, rolled out a 365-day strategic roadmap for proactive customer experience management, proactive renewals, and loyalty management, using AI driven insights for each customer.

Speaking about the partnership, Matthew Mehr, President & Co-Founder at Hawx said, "We've recently rolled out the VOZIQ AI solution to monitor attrition risk and proactively address customer issues to extend customer lifetime. We are happy to see that the VOZIQ AI team implemented the AI solution within 90 days from the day we shared data from our data warehouse. This new intelligence is a great addition to our suite of tools that help us design initiatives to exceed our customers' expectations and solidify our commitment to delivering top-quality pest control services for homes and businesses nationwide. We believe that our partnership with VOZIQ AI will help us leverage advanced AI technology to transform how the business operates and unlock new growth possibilities."

The 365-day strategic roadmap for AI-enabled customer retention transformation is based on a detailed 90-day assessment and integration of Hawx's data sources with VOZIQ AI's cloud-based predictive intelligence platform and subsequent development of predictive models to proactively boost CLV gains through 2024.

The roadmap encompasses:

Implementation of churn prediction models based on historical data and VOZIQ AI's third-party enrichments (price, size, and location of the home and the top pests in the area).

Deploying a contact-center agent UI that displays customer risk and revenue opportunities.

Implementation of marketing strategies and IT integrations to scale up renewals, and

Optimization of financial metrics such as Customer Lifetime Value based on historical data.

"We are delighted to be a part of Hawx Pest Control's AI-enabled transformation journey. This partnership is another validation for VOZIQ AI's unmatched expertise in leveraging AI technology to help subscription businesses to protect and grow their customer lifetime value. Our AI Center of Excellence (ACE) will work as an extension of the Hawx team to manage the AI solution, improve the retention metrics and grow business value by improving customer lifetime value," said Dr. Vasudeva Akula, Chief Data Scientist at VOZIQ AI.

About Hawx Pest Control:

Established in 2013, Hawx Pest Control has been a top-of-the-line provider of customized extermination services for residential and commercial customers across the United States. Combining its environmentally conscious solutions and continued pest control service throughout the year, Hawx is renowned for its exceptional customer service and fully transparent and dependable services.

About VOZIQ AI:

VOZIQ AI is a leading provider of AI-powered solutions to subscription businesses of all sizes around the world to protect and grow their subscription revenue. These solutions leverage the power of artificial intelligence and proprietary machine learning models to enable these businesses to run data-driven campaigns to reduce customer churn, increase subscription revenue, improve NPS, and maximize customer lifetime value (CLV).

