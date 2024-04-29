Hay House to publish 'Breaking Bias' by Anu Gupta with a foreword by His Holiness The Dalai Lama on September 17, 2024

'Breaking Bias' blends neuroscience with Buddhist wisdom for an inclusive world in the 21st century

NEW YORK, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BE MORE with Anu founder & CEO, Anu Gupta is set to release his transformative book, Breaking Bias: Where Stereotypes and Prejudices Come From – and the Science-Backed Method to Unravel Them on September 17, 2024– with a foreword by none other than His Holiness the Dalai Lama himself.

Imagine a world without bias. A world where all human beings can truly belong just as they are and unleash their full potential. This is the proposition that opens Breaking Bias. It invites readers to embark on a journey that will radically change their experience and show them how they can help reshape our world.

Blending Buddhist wisdom with modern sciences, Gupta takes readers on a deep-time journey to explore human identities and identity-based biases and to recognize that breaking bias is the key to unlocking multiple crises in our world—from racism, sexism, classism, and all other -isms to burnout, loneliness, and climate change. Then he offers his signature PRISM toolkit—a science-backed, somatically informed set of contemplative tools—to help us dismantle learned conscious and unconscious biases within ourselves and in the world around us.

Breaking Bias is one of the few books that go beyond examining the history of bias to offer actual training in how to reduce bias, and it's the only one written by an author with Gupta's unique intersectional identities: a gay brown immigrant man with Buddhist, Christian, and Hindu roots who is also an American lawyer and scholar of bias with lived experiences that span the globe. This is a book with the potential to transform the way we think and the way we live.

Anu Gupta is a visionary founder of BE MORE with Anu, a social impact company dedicated to unconscious bias training and advancing diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging (DEIB) through the lens of science and wellness. With a career that spans legal, scientific, and educational fields across the globe, Gupta is a prominent voice on social entrepreneurship, leadership, spirituality, diversity, and inclusion. His accolades include speaking engagements on the TED stage and features in The Oprah Conversation, underlining his impactful work. Gupta holds a JD from NYU Law, an MPhil in Development Studies from Cambridge University, and a BA from NYU.

