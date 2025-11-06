Haystack News announces dedicated Roku remote button to deliver instant news access

With the dedicated Haystack News button on Roku remote controls, our customers will benefit from easier access to the personalized news experience Haystack News provides Post this

"This partnership represents yet another exciting milestone for Haystack and furthers our mission to give consumers unparalleled access to trusted, diverse news sources," said Daniel Barreto, CEO of Haystack News. "It's a privilege to have such a large presence on the top streaming platform in the U.S."

"Dedicated buttons on our Roku remote controls are one of many ways Roku can help streaming services reach and engage new viewers," said Mike Gamboa, Senior Director, Commercial Partnerships at Roku. "With the dedicated Haystack News button on Roku remote controls, our customers will benefit from easier access to the personalized news experience Haystack News provides."

With its longtime track record of powering innovative experiences, Haystack News is now consistently one of the highest-rated news apps on the Roku platform. Haystack is home to TV's only personalized news service and Newsline, the world's first completely personalized and interactive news ticker.

About Haystack TV

Haystack TV is transforming how audiences watch the news with Haystack News, the free, ad-supported streaming platform delivering personalized local, national, and global coverage. Haystack News delivers a personalized, always-on news experience unlike anything else. From breaking headlines to in-depth analysis to real-time local weather, Haystack News puts the power of choice in viewers' hands—anytime, anywhere.

Providing access to local news for 98% of U.S. households and now much of Canada, Haystack News is the only streaming news app that brings together hundreds of trusted local broadcasters—including ABC Owned Television Stations, CBS Television Stations, Cox Media Group, Fox Television Stations, Hearst Television, Nexstar Media Group, TEGNA and The E.W. Scripps Company—with top national and global partners such as ABC News, The Associated Press, Bloomberg, CBC News, CBS News, CNN, NBC News, Newsmax, Reuters and Univision.

Available on all major streaming platforms, Smart TVs, mobile devices, and online atwww.haystack.tv

* As calculated by streaming hours in the U.S. on the Roku platform as of October 2025.

