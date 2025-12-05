Haystack News Launches New Affiliate Program, Offering $10 for Every New Subscriber

Our new affiliate program empowers creators and publications to earn meaningful revenue simply by sharing a product they already love and rely on Post this

"Haystack News reaches millions of viewers who want trustworthy, diverse news coverage—without the noise," said Daniel Barreto, CEO of Haystack News. "Our new affiliate program empowers creators and publications to earn meaningful revenue simply by sharing a product they already love and rely on."

-- Program Highlights --

$10 payout for each new Haystack News Premium subscriber generated

payout for each new Haystack News Premium subscriber generated Custom affiliate links and dashboards for tracking clicks, conversions, and earnings

Access to approved marketing assets, including logos, screenshots, and format-ready creatives

Available to anyone, including influencers, media outlets, newsletters, podcasters, bloggers, and video creators

Quick, seamless onboarding with no minimum traffic requirement

With more than 400 trusted news partners—including local broadcasters, national networks, and global outlets—Haystack News provides one of the most comprehensive news-streaming experiences available. The affiliate program aims to expand awareness of Haystack's personalized news experience while rewarding partners for helping viewers discover a better way to watch news.

-- Why Affiliates Love It --

Haystack's simple, compelling value proposition makes it an easy recommendation for creators:

Available on smart TVs, mobile devices, and streaming platforms

Personalized newscasts with local, national, and world coverage

Neutral editorial model that gives viewers control over their news mix

-- How to Join --

Creators and publications can apply today at https://www.haystack.tv/affiliates. Approval typically takes less than 24 hours, and affiliates can begin earning immediately once their custom link is live.

-- About Haystack TV --

Haystack TV is transforming how audiences watch the news with Haystack News, the free, ad-supported streaming platform delivering personalized local, national, and global coverage. Haystack News delivers a personalized, always-on news experience unlike anything else. From breaking headlines to in-depth analysis to real-time local weather, Haystack News puts the power of choice in viewers' hands — anytime, anywhere.

Providing access to local news for 98% of U.S. households and now much of Canada, Haystack News is the only streaming news app that brings together hundreds of trusted local broadcasters—including ABC Owned Television Stations, CBS Television Stations, Cox Media Group, Fox Television Stations, Hearst Television, Nexstar Media Group, TEGNA and The E.W. Scripps Company—with top national and global partners such as ABC News, The Associated Press, Bloomberg, CBC News, CBS News, CNN, NBC News, Newsmax, Reuters and Univision.

Available on all major streaming platforms, Smart TVs, mobile devices, and online at www.haystack.tv

