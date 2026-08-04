Hazel Secco, CFP®, CDFA®, Receives Wealthtender Voice of the Client Highly Rated Award for Second Consecutive Year

Align Financial Solutions founder receives the 2026 Wealthtender client-review recognition for the second consecutive year.
HOBOKEN, N.J., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hazel Secco, CFP®, CDFA®, founder of Align Financial Solutions, has received the 2026 Wealthtender Voice of the Client Highly Rated Advisor Award for the second consecutive year. The recognition is based on eligible client reviews published on the Wealthtender platform during the award evaluation period.
The Voice of the Client Highly Rated Advisor Award recognizes financial advisors who meet Wealthtender's published eligibility criteria related to client ratings and reviews.
"Receiving this recognition for the second consecutive year is especially meaningful because it reflects feedback from the people we serve," said Secco. "Financial planning is deeply personal. Our clients trust us with decisions that shape their retirement, their families, and the lives they want to build. I'm grateful for their continued trust and proud of the care and attention our team brings to every client relationship."
As a CFP® professional and fee-only fiduciary, Secco specializes in helping women navigate the years around retirement. Her work includes retirement income planning, investment management, equity compensation, and tax-aware financial decision-making.
Secco founded Align Financial Solutions to provide thoughtful, personalized financial guidance for women seeking greater clarity and coordination in their financial lives. Based in Hoboken, New Jersey, she works with clients virtually across the United States.
Additional information, including client reviews and professional background, is available on Hazel Secco's Wealthtender profile.
ABOUT HAZEL SECCO AND ALIGN FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS
Hazel Secco, CFP®, CDFA®, is the founder of Align Financial Solutions LLC, a fee-only fiduciary registered investment adviser. She helps women bring clarity and coordination to financial decisions involving retirement, investments, taxes, equity compensation, and major life transitions. Align Financial Solutions is based in Hoboken, New Jersey, and serves clients virtually across the United States.
MEDIA CONTACT
Hazel Secco, CFP®, CDFA®
Founder, Align Financial Solutions
https://alignfinancialsolutions.com/
AWARD DISCLOSURE
Wealthtender awarded Hazel Secco, CFP®, CDFA® with its 2026 Voice of the Client Highly Rated Advisor Award on 07-09-26. Rating criteria based on eligible client reviews published on Wealthtender between 01-01-26 and 06-30-26. Although Align Financial Solutions LLC compensates Wealthtender for marketing services (including eligibility to be considered for this award), Wealthtender's award criteria is objective and not influenced by compensation. This award is not a guarantee of future performance or success and client reviews may not be representative of the experience of all past or future clients. ↗️ View additional award details and FAQs (wt.reviews/awards)
Media Contact
Hazel Secco, Align Financial Solutions, 1 201-655-6572, [email protected], https://alignfinancialsolutions.com
SOURCE Align Financial Solutions
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