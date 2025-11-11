Hazel Secco Receives Wealthtender Voice of the Client Highly Rated Advisor Award

"We genuinely love who we work with. We're deeply invested in our clients' financial success—both emotionally and professionally." — Hazel Secco, CFP®, CDFA®, Founder & CEO of Align Financial Solutions Post this

"I'm deeply honored to receive this recognition," said Hazel Secco, CFP®, CDFA®, Founder and CEO of Align Financial Solutions. "Our clients are at the heart of everything we do. Their trust, feedback, and partnership inspire us every day to deliver advice that's not only smart and strategic but also grounded in empathy and integrity. We genuinely love who we work with, and we're deeply invested in their financial success, both emotionally and professionally."

Secco continued, "This recognition makes 2025 an especially meaningful year. In addition to becoming a registered fee-only investment advisory firm in New Jersey this October, we're celebrating what Align Financial Solutions truly stands for—independence, integrity, and the power of relationships built on trust. It's been an incredible journey, and I couldn't have done it without my family, our team, and our clients."

As a fee-only fiduciary financial planning firm, Align Financial Solutions operates with a clear promise to always act in clients' best interests—free from commissions or outside incentives. The firm serves independent and decision-making women, helping them build intentional wealth through comprehensive financial planning, investment management, and long-term strategy.

About Hazel Secco, CFP®, CDFA®

Hazel Secco is a fee-only fiduciary financial planner and founder of Align Financial Solutions, based in Hoboken, NJ. With more than a decade of experience in personal finance, tax planning, and behavioral money planning, she helps high-achieving women and their families achieve financial independence with clarity and confidence. Her work integrates technical expertise with emotional intelligence to help clients live wealthy and live well.

About the Wealthtender Voice of the Client Award

The Wealthtender Voice of the Client Highly Rated Advisor Award recognizes top-rated financial advisors based on verified client reviews. Advisors who earn this award demonstrate exceptional service, transparency, and trustworthiness as validated by the people they serve.

Media Contact:

Hazel Secco, CFP®, CDFA®

Founder & CEO | Align Financial Solutions, LLC

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.alignfinancialsolutions.com

Disclosures: Align Financial Solutions LLC is a Registered Investment Adviser in the state of New Jersey. Advisory services are only offered to clients or prospective clients where Align Financial Solutions LLC and its representatives are properly registered or exempt from registration. Registration as an investment adviser is not an endorsement of the firm by securities regulators and does not imply a specific level of skill or training.

Award Disclosure: Wealthtender awarded Hazel Secco, CFP®, CDFA® with its 2025 Voice of the Client Highly Rated Advisor Award on 05/12/25. Rating criteria were based on eligible client reviews published on Wealthtender between 1/1/24 and 05/12/25. Although Hazel Secco compensates Wealthtender for marketing services (including eligibility to be considered for this award), Wealthtender's award criteria are objective and not influenced by compensation. This award is not a guarantee of future performance or success, and client reviews may not be representative of the experience of all past or future clients. View additional award details and FAQs at wt.reviews/awards.

