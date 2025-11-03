HB Flooring Solutions Rebrands as HB Surfaces, Expands Comprehensive Offering Across Southern Utah

"Our vision is straightforward. We want to raise the bar of construction quality and finish standards in Southern Utah through a natural evolution of our craft, from floors to all surfaces." —Ryan Groskreutz, Principal and Managing Partner Post this

With deep roots in the regional building community since 2015—and a growing focus on expanded surface offerings since 2022—HB is positioned to bring greater versatility and value to builders, contractors, and developers across the region.

The expanded portfolio features stone, quartz, composite materials, brick, stone veneer, concrete veneer, and other specialty coverings, complementing a well-established flooring offering. By retaining in-house estimation, project management, and installation teams, HB ensures coordination, cost control, and consistent quality at every phase of the project.

Leveraging these strengths, the company aims not only to compete, but to continue leading as the premier surface provider and trusted partner to Southern Utah's top contractors, builders, and designers.

"Our vision is straightforward," said Ryan Groskreutz, Principal and Managing Partner. "We want to raise the bar of construction quality and finish standards in Southern Utah through a natural evolution of our craft, from floors to all surfaces. In many of this year's Parade of Homes projects, our builders, design teams, and clients have already experienced the difference our expanded portfolio can deliver. This rebrand allows us to better reflect the scope and expertise our partners have come to expect from the HB name."

Southern Utah's construction market remains dynamic, with continued growth driving demand for premium materials, efficient coordination, and project partners with specialized product knowledge. Through this evolution, HB aligns with the region's growing appetite for elevated finishes, creative applications, and enduring quality.

To learn more or schedule a consultation at the HB Surfaces showroom in St. George, call (435) 525-2450 or visit hbsurfaces.com.

About HB Surfaces

HB Surfaces, based in St. George, Utah, is a full-service surface solutions provider specializing in flooring, countertops, and exterior applications. The company serves Southern Utah's new construction market with expertise in product consultation, estimation, logistics, and installation—all managed in-house. As a trusted partner to the region's leading contractors and builders, HB is shaping the next generation of surface solutions across this rapidly growing market.

