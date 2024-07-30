HB Workplaces Acquires MBI Business Designs; Continues Legacy of Premium Products & Service

"We're thrilled to integrate MBI's esteemed reputation and capabilities into our operations. We look forward to providing unmatched customer service and innovative solutions to our expanded client base." —Dave Colling, CEO of HB Workplaces Post this

"We are proud of the superior office design and furnishings we've provided our clients over the past 44 years," said Rob Graham, President of MBI Business Designs. "Through this acquisition, our clients will benefit from an expanded portfolio, including access to the entire MillerKnoll line of products and other premium offerings paired with unparalleled customer service through HB Workplaces."

MBI has consistently delivered exceptional furniture and design services, earning the trust and loyalty of its clients. HB Workplaces' purchase ensures that MBI's legacy of service excellence will continue to thrive, now supported by the extensive resources and expertise of HB Workplaces.

"We're thrilled to integrate MBI's esteemed reputation and capabilities into our operations," said Dave Colling, CEO of HB Workplaces. "We look forward to providing unmatched customer service and innovative solutions to our expanded client base."

As HB Workplaces and MBI Business Designs unite, clients can expect seamless service and enhanced offerings. The combined teams are dedicated to setting new industry standards and driving innovation in workplace solutions.

For more information about the acquisition and services offered, please contact VP of Strategic Partnerships & Marketing, Megan Langford at [email protected] or visit hbworkplaces.com.

About HB Workplaces

Founded in 1980, HB Workplaces has been at the forefront of the office furniture and design industry. As MillerKnoll's exclusive Certified Dealer for Herman Miller and Knoll in Utah, Nevada, and Idaho, they use the industry's best products to turn everyday spaces into modern-day workplaces. With a rich history and a vibrant future, HB Workplaces is dedicated to improving workspaces with innovative designs and sustainable practices that elevate employee wellness and productivity.

Media Contact

Misty Bond, HB Workplaces, 1 8017255977, [email protected], hbworkplaces.com

SOURCE HB Workplaces