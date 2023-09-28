HB Workplaces: Sprague Studios Celebrates Grand Opening

"We've committed to ensuring this space will not only serve as a showroom, but as a design hub for the community to come and enjoy a beautiful, functional, one-of-a-kind space and discover how they can create one of their own," said Dan Sprague, Principal and General Manager of HB Sprague. Tweet this

HB Workplaces: Sprague Studios has served the greater Boise area as an authorized dealer of Herman Miller and Knoll furniture for over 20 years. This energizing space will help support the group's ability to provide services to local clients with focus on creating, innovating and connecting the business and design community in meaningful ways. In addition, customers have access to a world-class showcase of furniture collections presented by a team of industry experts, delivering an unparalleled experience in the market.

"After the historic merger of Herman Miller and Knoll, combined with bringing our Henriksen Butler and Sprague Solutions teams together, the opportunity to design a combined showroom is an absolute dream and opportunity for our clients," said Dave Colling, CEO and Principal of HB Workplaces. "We look forward to seeing how the new space strengthens our relationships in the local market and provides opportunities for growth and community impact through design."

About HB Workplaces

HB Workplaces collaborates with architects, designers and clients to turn everyday spaces into thriving workplaces. We believe that great spaces lead to great outcomes. Our mission is to realize the potential of our clients' spaces by creating workplaces that look and feel as good as they function. Experience HB Workplaces at our showrooms in Boise, Salt Lake City, Las Vegas, Reno and St. George. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Instagram and LinkedIn and visit our website at hbworkplaces.com.

