HB Workplaces Unveils New Headquarters at Baltic Pointe

HB Workplaces moves to Baltic Pointe in Draper, UT to bolster the company's vision for future growth and community engagement.
SALT LAKE CITY, May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HB Workplaces, a leading provider of innovative office solutions and a premier MillerKnoll dealer, is excited to announce the opening of its new state-of-the-art headquarters at Baltic Pointe, part of the dynamic development adjacent to The Point in Draper, UT and Utah's first sustainable mass timber office building. The move from the historic B'Nai Israel Synagogue, where the company was based for almost 40 years, marks a significant chapter in HB Workplaces' ongoing commitment to sustainability, wellness and cutting-edge workplace design.
Strategically situated in The Point—a vibrant, live-work development and meeting point of Utah and Salt Lake counties—the new location is perfectly positioned to bolster HB Workplaces' vision for future growth and community engagement. Baltic Pointe offers an ideal backdrop for the company to tap into the robust regional economy, increase its market presence and continue innovating workplace solutions in Utah, Nevada and Idaho, alongside its 40+ year partner, MillerKnoll.
Dave Colling, CEO of HB Workplaces, emphasizes the transformative influence of the new space, saying, "We recognize that the success of a company is deeply connected to the wellbeing of its employees. This new environment is designed to enhance wellness, feelings of connection and flexibility, dramatically elevating the collective potential of our team and the communities we serve."
The new facility will also bring HB Workplaces' specialized divisions—HB Build, known for its prefabricated interior construction, and Spacesaver Intermountain, specializing in custom storage solutions—under one roof. This integration underscores HB's holistic approach to workplace design and functionality.
HB Workplaces continues to lead by example in the regional architecture and design community, demonstrating the importance of investing in high-quality, research-backed solutions delivered by an experienced team. "Our new headquarters is not just another building; it's a statement of our appreciation and stewardship of design, built upon a decades-long heritage of our own, along with MillerKnoll, underscoring our commitment to excellence," Colling added.
About HB Workplaces
Founded in 1983, HB Workplaces has been at the forefront of the office furniture and design industry. As MillerKnoll's exclusive Certified Dealer for Herman Miller and Knoll in Utah, Nevada, and Idaho, they use the industry's best products to turn every-day spaces into modern-day workplaces. With a rich history and a vibrant future, HB Workplaces is dedicated to improving workspaces with innovative designs and sustainable practices that elevate employee wellness and productivity.
Media Contact
Misty Bond, HB Workplaces, 1 (801) 363-5881, [email protected], https://hbworkplaces.com
SOURCE HB Workplaces
Share this article