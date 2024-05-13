HB Workplaces Unveils New Headquarters at Baltic Pointe

"Our new headquarters is not just another building; it's a statement of our appreciation and stewardship of design, built upon a decades-long heritage of our own, along with MillerKnoll, underscoring our commitment to excellence." —Dave Colling, HB Workplaces CEO Post this

Dave Colling, CEO of HB Workplaces, emphasizes the transformative influence of the new space, saying, "We recognize that the success of a company is deeply connected to the wellbeing of its employees. This new environment is designed to enhance wellness, feelings of connection and flexibility, dramatically elevating the collective potential of our team and the communities we serve."

The new facility will also bring HB Workplaces' specialized divisions—HB Build, known for its prefabricated interior construction, and Spacesaver Intermountain, specializing in custom storage solutions—under one roof. This integration underscores HB's holistic approach to workplace design and functionality.

HB Workplaces continues to lead by example in the regional architecture and design community, demonstrating the importance of investing in high-quality, research-backed solutions delivered by an experienced team. "Our new headquarters is not just another building; it's a statement of our appreciation and stewardship of design, built upon a decades-long heritage of our own, along with MillerKnoll, underscoring our commitment to excellence," Colling added.

About HB Workplaces

Founded in 1983, HB Workplaces has been at the forefront of the office furniture and design industry. As MillerKnoll's exclusive Certified Dealer for Herman Miller and Knoll in Utah, Nevada, and Idaho, they use the industry's best products to turn every-day spaces into modern-day workplaces. With a rich history and a vibrant future, HB Workplaces is dedicated to improving workspaces with innovative designs and sustainable practices that elevate employee wellness and productivity.

Media Contact

Misty Bond, HB Workplaces, 1 (801) 363-5881, [email protected], https://hbworkplaces.com

SOURCE HB Workplaces