"HBCU White House" Season 4 Debuts with Cast Members of Tyler Perry's #1 Netflix Show "Beauty in Black" & MTV's "Love & Hip Hop Atlanta"; Partners with Black Boy Scholars

"An HBCU education can take you anywhere in the world, including the White House. We want viewers to be entertained, informed, and motivated to reach their life goals." Post this

Later in the episode, rapper and entertainer – Yung Joc – joins "HBCU White House" to talk about his first starring role in the new movie, Smoot Films Presents "Allure." Well known for the MTV network reality show "Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta," Yung Joc talks about how he got involved in the movie project and what to expect from his character 'Omega.' The syndicated radio host of "Yung Joc and The Streetz Morning Takeover" on Streetz 94.5 FM in Atlanta also discusses the cultural impact of his 2000's-era hip-hop singles, "It's Goin Down" and "I Know You See It," almost twenty-years after their respective releases. Smoot Films Presents "Allure" starring Yung Joc, Blue Kimble, Crystal Hughes, and Terayle Hill had its red carpet premiere in Atlanta, GA on November 13th, 2024, and will be streaming in wide release this winter.

"Contrary to the title of our digital series, "HBCU White House" is not a politically driven platform, it's aspirational," says Alvin Woods, executive producer and host of the standalone streamer. "An HBCU education can take you anywhere in the world, including the White House. We want viewers to be entertained, informed, and motivated to reach their life goals. To launch at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic was a daunting task but it has been rewarding to watch the digital series grow into a necessary medium of edutainment, specifically for urban culture."

Primary promotional consideration for the new season is sponsored by Black Boy Scholars. The clothing brand is committed to advocating for the importance of HBCU's and shining a light on positivity in urban communities. Shop the complete collection of unisex "dad hats" and baseball caps, hoodies, crewnecks, tracksuits, tote bags, and t-shirts at www.blackboyscholars.com. Instagram and TikTok: @blackboyscholars.

"Our culture controls our narrative," says Keithan Watkins, co-founder and designer of Black Boy Scholars. "We aim towards uplifting, inspiring, and empowering one mind at a time; inclusive to all and exclusive to none, " says Alex Middleton, co-founder and designer of Black Boy Scholars. "Our clothing brand is not solely for academic scholars, but achievers of all walks of life, we're just the ones that want continue to make an emphatic impact and send the ladder down," says Nate Cameron, co-founder and designer of Black Boy Scholars.

"Collaboration is important and we're excited to showcase the creativity of Black Boy Scholars in 2025 and beyond," says Woods. "The culmination of the recent presidential election cycle in the United States underscores the need for unity among communities. The eyes of the next generation are upon us. Instead of internet wars and think-pieces about differentiating political stances for the next four years, we need to pivot and focus on nurturing our communities."

"HBCU White House" season 4 episode 1 also features a product spotlight segment with My Olive Leaf; Particle; JACANA; Mackenzie & Park; and First Aid Plus More. Additional promotional consideration is provided by Bēhold Natural Essential and Lefty's Spices.

Follow "HBCU White House" on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok @HBCUwhitehouse. Season 4 episodes now streaming at www.hbcuwhitehouse.com.

ABOUT "HBCU WHITE HOUSE":

"HBCU White House" is a digital series and curated newswire "Tracking The Culture" on entertainment, business & entrepreneurship, consumer trends, lifestyle, travel, sports, products, bi-partisan topics and collegiate stories for HBCU alumni, supporters, and friends.

"An HBCU Education Can Take You Anywhere in the World...including the White House." Episodes now streaming www.hbcuwhitehouse.com.

Follow "HBCU White House" on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok @HBCUwhitehouse. Season 4 episodes now streaming at www.hbcuwhitehouse.com.

Media Contact

Alvin Woods, HBCU White House, 1 3479498172, [email protected], https://hbcuwhitehouse.com/

SOURCE HBCU White House