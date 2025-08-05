HBO's Iconic Mountainhead Estate Now Available to Book Exclusively With Luxe Haus

"Mountainhead symbolizes the pinnacle of mountain luxury, whether you're hosting a family celebration, planning a company retreat or seeking a serene winter getaway," said Pamela Graves-Longley, co-founder and chief executive officer at Luxe Haus. Post this

"Mountainhead symbolizes the pinnacle of mountain luxury, whether you're hosting a family celebration, planning a company retreat or seeking a serene winter getaway," said Pamela Graves-Longley, co-founder and chief executive officer at Luxe Haus. "More than its scale, homes like Mountainhead allow us to design deeply personal stays — from custom welcome moments to immersive, one-of-a-kind alpine experiences. Every detail reflects our commitment to making guests feel like VIPs."

Every square foot of Mountainhead is crafted to feel like a private, 5-star resort, offering guests unparalleled access to luxury and adventure. A private, glass-walled gondola offers effortless access to Deer Valley Resort, while a suite of elevated indoor amenities — including a two-lane bowling alley, climbing wall and NBA-regulation court — ensures every moment is as engaging as it is exceptional. Mountainhead boasts an infinity pool that follows the natural ridgeline and a hot tub with scenic views of the lake below. The home also features a golf simulator, Dolby Atmos theater, game room, multiple bars and a wine cellar. Combined with white-glove concierge service, Mountainhead isn't just a vacation home, it's a once-in-a-lifetime getaway.

Mountainhead joins a growing collection of elite vacation homes managed exclusively by Luxe Haus. From stylish condos to architectural masterpieces, Luxe Haus delivers handpicked luxury vacation rentals for discerning travelers in search of something extraordinary. To get a closer look at Mountainhead's design and features, watch the video tour here. To explore the full collection and plan your next luxury getaway, visit luxehausvacations.com.

