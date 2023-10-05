HCW Announces Development on Prime 9.64-Acre Site in Overland Park, KS

Rick Huffman, President & CEO of HCW, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "We are thrilled to embark on this innovative project, creating a vibrant destination that will enhance the dynamic growth of Overland Park." Tweet this

The expansive 9.64-acre project encompasses four prime restaurant and retail parcels, adding vibrant diversity to the area. Along Nall Avenue, you will find: Pad A, offering 8,100 SF of space on 1.38 acres; Pad B, featuring 8,100 SF of space on 1.29 acres; and Pad C, comprising 5,400 SF on 0.86 acres. Nestled within the heart of the development is another enticing restaurant or retail destination, Pad D, spanning 5,400 SF on 1.05 acres. Additionally, the project includes a four-story, 58,000 SF, 120-room hotel, adding a touch of luxury to the vibrant landscape.

Ground lease and build-to-suit leases are available for prime retail/restaurant pads; contact Block & Company for leasing inquiries. Visit blockandco.com/kc/listings/display=1866.

ABOUT HCW

HCW is a nationwide real estate property development, management and hospitality company with offices in Wichita, KS, Branson, MO and Phoenix, AZ. Our diverse portfolio spans from full-service hotels, apartments and retail entertainment districts. For more information about HCW please visit HCWDevelopment.com or call 417.332.3400.

Media Contact

Jennifer Dellinger, HCW, 1 4173323439, [email protected], https://www.hcwdevelopment.com/

SOURCE HCW