HCW Announces Development on Prime 9.64-Acre Site in Overland Park, KS

HCW, a dynamic leader in nationwide real estate property development, management, and hospitality, is thrilled to announce its latest venture—a 9.64-acre mixed-use development at the prominent corner of 115th Street and Nall Avenue in Overland Park, Kansas. The groundbreaking for this mixed-use development is scheduled for 2024.
BRANSON, Mo., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HCW, a dynamic leader in nationwide real estate property development, management, and hospitality, is thrilled to announce its latest venture—a 9.64-acre mixed-use development at the prominent corner of 115th Street and Nall Avenue in Overland Park, Kansas. The groundbreaking for this mixed-use development is scheduled for 2024.
This strategic location is situated just north of the eagerly anticipated Mario Andretti Go-Cart experience, set to debut in the summer of 2025, and to the east lies the bustling Park Place Shopping Center and Towne Center Plaza. To the west, The Jewish Community Center of Greater Kansas City and the sprawling T-Mobile and Aspiria Campuses.
The expansive 9.64-acre project encompasses four prime restaurant and retail parcels, adding vibrant diversity to the area. Along Nall Avenue, you will find: Pad A, offering 8,100 SF of space on 1.38 acres; Pad B, featuring 8,100 SF of space on 1.29 acres; and Pad C, comprising 5,400 SF on 0.86 acres. Nestled within the heart of the development is another enticing restaurant or retail destination, Pad D, spanning 5,400 SF on 1.05 acres. Additionally, the project includes a four-story, 58,000 SF, 120-room hotel, adding a touch of luxury to the vibrant landscape.
Rick Huffman, President & CEO of HCW, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "We are thrilled to embark on this innovative project, creating a vibrant destination that will enhance the dynamic growth of Overland Park."
Ground lease and build-to-suit leases are available for prime retail/restaurant pads; contact Block & Company for leasing inquiries. Visit blockandco.com/kc/listings/display=1866.
ABOUT HCW
HCW is a nationwide real estate property development, management and hospitality company with offices in Wichita, KS, Branson, MO and Phoenix, AZ. Our diverse portfolio spans from full-service hotels, apartments and retail entertainment districts. For more information about HCW please visit HCWDevelopment.com or call 417.332.3400.
Media Contact
Jennifer Dellinger, HCW, 1 4173323439, [email protected], https://www.hcwdevelopment.com/
SOURCE HCW
Share this article