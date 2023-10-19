HCW Announces Pre-Leasing of Tucson Landing: A Luxury Apartment Development in Tucson, AZ

Rick Huffman, HCW's President & CEO, expressed his excitement, stating, "Tucson Landing will set a new standard for luxury rental living in the Tucson community. We are very excited to bring this opportunity to individuals who appreciate high end design yet desire the freedom of apartment living." Post this

Pre-leasing is now underway online. Prospective residents interested in leasing should contact 520.355.5202 or visit TucsonLanding.com. Rents start at $1,325 for studios, $1,695 for a one-bedroom, $1,995 for a two-bedroom and $2,295 for a three-bedroom, according to property manager MEB. Both HCW and MEB anticipate strong demand for Tucson Landing, given the consistently positive community feedback since the project's inception.

Amity Dalton, VP of New Development for MEB Management Services stated, "We are so very excited to work with HCW and manage their newest community. We welcome all Tucson residents looking for a beautiful newly built home with modern-day conveniences surrounding them at every turn."

Project team includes architects H Design Group, civil engineers Cypress Civil Engineering, landscape architect David Flynn, structural engineer Mettemeyer Engineering, MEP engineer CJD Engineering, interior design by Design Environments Inc., general contractor Crossland Construction Company and management company MEB Management Services.

For leasing information, visit tucsonlanding.com or call 520.355.5202

ABOUT HCW

HCW is a nationwide real estate property development, management and hospitality company with offices in Wichita, KS, Branson, MO and Phoenix, AZ. Our diverse portfolio spans from full-service hotels, apartments and retail entertainment districts. For more information about HCW please visit HCWDevelopment.com or call 417.332.3400.

ABOUT MEB Management Services

MEB provides management services to all types and qualities of multi-family assets. MEB corporate headquarters are currently located in Phoenix, AZ. but with a staff of more than 650 real estate professionals, and over 25,000 units, MEB provides comprehensive and sought after coverage throughout the Southwest, including Arizona, New Mexico, Tennessee and Texas. Their unique management approach creates an environment for success that rewards each team member's contribution toward value creation. For more information, please visit www.mebapts.com

