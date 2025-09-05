HCW Breaks Ground on 9.64-Acre Mixed-Use Development in Overland Park, KS Featuring AC Hotel and Retail Center

"HCW is thrilled to bring such an elevated development to Overland Park," said Rick Huffman, President & CEO of HCW. "From the AC Hotel to nationally recognized dining, this project will create a vibrant destination that enhances the community and supports Kansas City metro growth." Post this

"HCW is thrilled to bring such an elevated development to Overland Park," said Rick Huffman, President & CEO of HCW. "From the AC Hotel to nationally recognized dining experiences, this project will create a vibrant destination that enhances the community and supports the continued growth of the Kansas City metro."

Complementing these destinations, the development also includes a 10,000-square-foot retail center with five leasable spaces. For leasing opportunities, contact Bill Maas or Daniel Brocato at Block and Company, 816.753.6000.

The project is strategically located just north of the upcoming Andretti Indoor Karting & Games entertainment center, and surrounded by prominent retail, corporate, and cultural landmarks, including Park Place Shopping Center, Towne Center Plaza, the Jewish Community Center of Greater Kansas City, and the T-Mobile and Aspiria Campuses.

The development team behind this landmark project includes HCW as the owner and developer, Titan Built as the general contractor, and Equity Bank providing financing.

PROJECT RENDERINGS

ABOUT HCW

HCW is a nationwide real estate property development, management, and hospitality company with offices in Branson, Missouri; Wichita, Kansas; and Phoenix, Arizona. The HCW portfolio includes convention centers, hotels, retail, multifamily, condominiums, and entertainment venues. HCW has developed more than $2.75 billion in real estate over the past 30 years. For more information about HCW, visit www.hcwdevelopment.com.

