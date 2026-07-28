HCW CEO Rick Huffman Acquires Iconic Evergreen Estate on Table Rock Lake

"I'm honored to help support the foundation's important work through this purchase," said Huffman. "Evergreen has always been a special place, and I'm committed to preserving Robert's legacy while creating opportunities for others to experience this remarkable property." Post this

"I'm honored to help support the foundation's important work through this purchase," said Huffman. "Evergreen has always been a special place, and I'm committed to preserving Robert's legacy while creating opportunities for others to experience this remarkable property."

Restoration efforts on the main residence are already underway. Huffman plans to open Evergreen to the public in the near future, allowing guests to experience the historic estate and its natural surroundings. Looking ahead, Huffman intends to develop portions of the surrounding acreage into a mixed-use destination include a luxury condominium residence, restaurant, spa, and additional amenities. The property was rezoned primarily for commercial use several years ago, providing a foundation for future development plans.

"The house comes first," said Huffman. "We want to restore Evergreen with the care and attention it deserves. Plans for the surrounding property are still being finalized, and we look forward to sharing more details in the coming months."

"We are deeply appreciative of Steve Plaster and the Foundation Board for entrusting us with this extraordinary property," Huffman added. "Our goal is to honor Bob's vision and ensure Evergreen remains a place that inspires future generations and serves as the backdrop for lasting memories."

Additional details regarding the future of Evergreen will be announced as plans progress.

ABOUT HCW

HCW is a nationwide real estate, property development, management, and hospitality company with offices in Branson, Missouri; Wichita, Kansas; and Phoenix, Arizona. The HCW portfolio includes convention centers, hotels, retail, multifamily, condominiums, and entertainment venues. With more than $2.75 billion in real estate developed over 33 years, HCW's hospitality division manages and develops award-winning hotels and resorts across the country, blending operational expertise with an unwavering focus on guest experience and owner returns. Learn more at hcwdevelopment.com.

Media Contact

Jennifer Dellinger, HCW, 1 4173323439, [email protected], https://www.hcwdevelopment.com/

SOURCE HCW