HCW Expands Services to Include Third-Party Hotel Management

"At HCW, we've always believed that hotels succeed when every decision balances guest satisfaction with long-term asset value," said Rick Huffman, President & CEO of HCW. "By opening our doors to third-party management, we're extending the same operational discipline and innovative strategies that have powered our own portfolio for more than three decades. Owners can trust that we treat every property as if it were our own."

Comprehensive Management Services

HCW's third-party platform delivers a full spectrum of services designed to elevate performance and profitability:

Operations & Guest Services – Excellence across all touch points, ensuring reliable everyday performance and memorable guest stays.

Food & Beverage Management – Concept development, menu creation, and cost-conscious execution of restaurants, lounges, and banqueting operations.

Revenue Management – Demand forecasting, dynamic pricing, and market intelligence to optimize RevPAR and profitability.

Sales & Marketing – Integrated strategies, including digital marketing, social media, and direct-booking initiatives, to grow top-line revenue.

Accounting & Finance – Transparent controls, forecasting, and real-time owner reporting to maintain strong fiscal health.

Project Delivery – Oversight of renovations, Property Improvement Plans (PIPs), and new development projects.

To learn the full spectrum of our management services, visit www.hcwhospitality.com

For inquiries regarding hotel management or business development, please contact Joe Iturri, Senior Vice President, Business Development, at [email protected] or (602) 237 5494.

ABOUT HCW

HCW is a nationwide real estate, property development, management, and hospitality company with offices in Branson, Missouri; Wichita, Kansas; and Phoenix, Arizona. The HCW portfolio includes convention centers, hotels, retail, multifamily, condominiums, and entertainment venues. With more than $2.75 billion in real estate developed over 33 years, HCW's hospitality division manages and develops award-winning hotels and resorts across the country, blending operational expertise with an unwavering focus on guest experience and owner returns.

For more information about HCW, visit www.hcwdevelopment.com or www.hcwhospitality.com

Media Contact

Jennifer Dellinger, HCW, 1 4173323439, [email protected], https://hcwhospitality.com/

SOURCE HCW