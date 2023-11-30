He Achieved His Dream, Only To Be Left Feeling Hollow And Alone

Xulon Press presents a story of the feelings of failure that can come with success.
GROVELAND, Fla., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Buddy Raney shares his experience of finding his identity in Christ, not earthly prosperity, through Miseries Of Success: The Emptiness At The Top ($10.99, paperback, 9781662889646; $4.99, e-book, 9781662889653).
Raney struggled for two decades through the highs and lows necessary to establish a prosperous company. He finally did it, and sold it, only to find that he was heartbroken and lonely, and didn't know who he was. Thankfully, God did, and showed him where to find true success.
Raney said he wrote the book "to help others who may be struggling with some of the same things I did."
Buddy Raney is a follower of Christ, husband, father, and papa as well as an accomplished business owner. Despite coming from a broken family and having only finished eighth grade, God has blessed him with incredible success. He was able to build a construction business over the span of two decades, though his greatest challenge came when he finally sold it. After that, Buddy had to figure out who he was without his company. Today, Buddy is secure with his identity in Christ. He knows there are more struggles to work through daily, but is enjoying his time with family and encouraging those around him.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Miseries of Success is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
