He Achieved His Dream, Only To Be Left Feeling Hollow And Alone

Xulon Press presents a story of the feelings of failure that can come with success.

GROVELAND, Fla., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Buddy Raney shares his experience of finding his identity in Christ, not earthly prosperity, through Miseries Of Success: The Emptiness At The Top ($10.99, paperback, 9781662889646; $4.99, e-book, 9781662889653).

Raney struggled for two decades through the highs and lows necessary to establish a prosperous company. He finally did it, and sold it, only to find that he was heartbroken and lonely, and didn't know who he was. Thankfully, God did, and showed him where to find true success.