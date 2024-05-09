He Chose To Live Among The Homeless For Fourteen Months, And This Is What He Learned

Xulon Press presents the tales of men, women and children who live on America's streets.
SANTA ROSA, Calif., May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author O. A. Chapman, III shares his insights into the lives and struggles of America's homeless in The Making Of A Nation: What America Created ($15.49, paperback, 9781662897320; $6.99, e-book, 9781662897337).
Chapman started a non-profit to help the community during the COVID pandemic in 2020, and this same non-profit also served during the wildfires that affected northern California that same year. After those trigger events, he noticed that it seemed to taking an abnormally long time for people to get back on their feet, so in 2022 he decided to live among the homeless to learn their stories firsthand. This book is one of the results of that experience.
"…I got tired of watching the devastation, destruction, displacement, demise and misery of others. So my contribution and way of showing support is to find the facts and help fix what's broken in our society's system," said Chapman.
Rev. O.A. Chapman, III was born in Mobile, Alabama and grew up in Oakland, California. He is a Veteran of the U.S. Army and a man who cares about other human beings. Because of Covid-19 in 2020, he started a non-profit to help assist the community during those troubled times.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. The Making Of A Nation: What America Created is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
