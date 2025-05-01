He Doesn't Know Where He Learned It, But It's Keeping Them Alive

Xulon Press presents an original Christian suspense novel.
LEXINGTON, Ky., May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Don Buck P Creacy enthralls readers with A. U. I.: Almost Useless Information($19.99, paperback, 9798868512957; $9.99, e-book, 9798868512964.
A city girl is stranded in the woods and just wants to go home. A young man wakes up with a head injury that robbed him of his memory, but not his survival skills. The knowledge that he never thought he would use just might save their lives.
"Once, I was substitute teaching a math class. A young man told me and the class that he was never going to use the information. That young man grew up and became an advanced diesel mechanic and he uses that information daily," said Creacy.
Don Buck P. Creacy is a storyteller, singer/songwriter, poet, humorist, husband, father, and unapologetic Christian. He is a lifetime member of the National Storytelling Association, and has told stories from coast-to-coast, as well as in Taiwan, Palestine, Israel, and England. He is reasonably comfortable in the woods.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. A. U. I. is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
