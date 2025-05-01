He Doesn't Know Where He Learned It, But It's Keeping Them Alive

"Once, I was substitute teaching a math class. A young man told me and the class that he was never going to use the information. That young man grew up and became an advanced diesel mechanic and he uses that information daily". Post this

"Once, I was substitute teaching a math class. A young man told me and the class that he was never going to use the information. That young man grew up and became an advanced diesel mechanic and he uses that information daily," said Creacy.

Don Buck P. Creacy is a storyteller, singer/songwriter, poet, humorist, husband, father, and unapologetic Christian. He is a lifetime member of the National Storytelling Association, and has told stories from coast-to-coast, as well as in Taiwan, Palestine, Israel, and England. He is reasonably comfortable in the woods.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. A. U. I. is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

