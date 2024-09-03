He Trusted God To Heal His Brain Tumor, But God Said No

Xulon Press presents one preacher's journey through disillusionment to rescue.
WILMINGTON, N.C., Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Daniel Webb shares with readers how he learned to Outlast the Storm($16.99, paperback, 9798868501227; $9.99, e-book, 9798868501234).
Daniel Webb was like many other Christians. He believed that if he obeyed God and lived the way he should, then God would honor his faith and protect him from the worst things in life. Webb's faith was shaken when he was diagnosed with a brain tumor, and then experienced blindness and seizures after the subsequent surgery. He was angry and bitter that God had not held up His end of the bargain. Through this experience, God taught Webb that even those with strong faith cannot avoid some storms. There are some that they must outlast.
"I wrote this book because I sensed that God wants to use my survival story as a lifeline to help save others who are drowning in storms," said Webb.
Daniel Webb was born in Chicago and has spent thirty years traveling across the United States as a preacher and pastor, sharing the love of Jesus Christ. He and his lovely wife, Bridget, reside in Wilmington, North Carolina, where he writes, preaches, leads Bible study, and encourages others. The Lord has blessed them with three wonderful children: Simba, Imani, and Amir.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date.Outlast the Storm is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
910.297.0240, www.outlaststorms.com
