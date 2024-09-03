He Trusted God To Heal His Brain Tumor, But God Said No

"I wrote this book because I sensed that God wants to use my survival story as a lifeline to help save others who are drowning in storms" Post this

"I wrote this book because I sensed that God wants to use my survival story as a lifeline to help save others who are drowning in storms," said Webb.

Daniel Webb was born in Chicago and has spent thirty years traveling across the United States as a preacher and pastor, sharing the love of Jesus Christ. He and his lovely wife, Bridget, reside in Wilmington, North Carolina, where he writes, preaches, leads Bible study, and encourages others. The Lord has blessed them with three wonderful children: Simba, Imani, and Amir.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date.Outlast the Storm is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

