He Was Transformed By A New Understanding Of What It Means To Be Poor In Spirit

"As I wrestled with the first Beatitude, 'Blessed are the poor in spirit for theirs is the kingdom of heaven,' God helped me see that the principle behind these words has always been how God has directed His people on how to follow Him" Post this

"As I wrestled with the first Beatitude, 'Blessed are the poor in spirit for theirs is the kingdom of heaven,' God helped me see that the principle behind these words has always been how God has directed His people on how to follow Him," said Huffer.

Greg Huffer serves as pastor at New Life Church and has served in the pastorate and on the mission field in Mexico for nearly two decades. He has earned a Master of Divinity, and has been studying and teaching on the Beatitudes for over 10 years. Huffer currently lives in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan with his wife Cathy. They have three grown sons, Ben, Luke and Mark, and a beautiful yellow Lab named Maizey. He enjoys hiking with his wife and dog, painting, reading and traveling.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. The Poverty Principle: Understanding The Beatitudes is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

Media Contact

Greg Huffer, Salem Author Services, 513-313-8733, [email protected]

SOURCE Xulon Press