He Was Transformed By A New Understanding Of What It Means To Be Poor In Spirit

Xulon Press presents a study on "Blessed are the poor in spirit".
MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich., April 14, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Greg Huffer shares his teaching on The Poverty Principle: Understanding The Beatitudes ($15.49, paperback, 9798868515095; $6.99, e-book, 9798868515101).
Huffer began an in-depth study on Jesus' Sermon on the Mount during a difficult season when he was serving in the mission field in Mexico. It was during that time that the first Beatitude transformed his understanding of his own Christian journey. Since then, he has preached series on the Poverty Principle at home and abroad in order to share what he has learned with others seeking to grow in their intimacy with Jesus.
"As I wrestled with the first Beatitude, 'Blessed are the poor in spirit for theirs is the kingdom of heaven,' God helped me see that the principle behind these words has always been how God has directed His people on how to follow Him," said Huffer.
Greg Huffer serves as pastor at New Life Church and has served in the pastorate and on the mission field in Mexico for nearly two decades. He has earned a Master of Divinity, and has been studying and teaching on the Beatitudes for over 10 years. Huffer currently lives in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan with his wife Cathy. They have three grown sons, Ben, Luke and Mark, and a beautiful yellow Lab named Maizey. He enjoys hiking with his wife and dog, painting, reading and traveling.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. The Poverty Principle: Understanding The Beatitudes is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
Media Contact
Greg Huffer, Salem Author Services, 513-313-8733, [email protected]
SOURCE Xulon Press
Share this article