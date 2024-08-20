Head Back To School With Breakstone's Ultimate Egg Bite Breakfast In Partnership With Dash

Breakstone's and Dash Join Forces to Offer Delicious Egg Bites Made in Less Than 10 Minutes for Busy Mornings

CHICAGO, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Breakstone's, a heritage brand known for high quality dairy products, announces its back to school partnership with Dash, offering consumers easy egg bite recipes that can be made in less than 10 minutes. Using Breakstone's 2% lowfat cottage cheese and the Dash Egg Bite Maker, busy families can start their day with a delicious and convenient breakfast option.

Breakstone's 2% lowfat cottage cheese provides 13g protein and 10% of the daily recommended value of calcium per serving. Breakstone's cottage cheese is deliciously creamy and helps create egg bites that are soft and fluffy. Egg bites can be made with different fillings, try Breakstone's Bacon and Egg Cups recipe, or the vegetarian Red Pepper and Spinach recipe. Each egg bite typically contains 6g of protein and makes for an easy grab and go breakfast.

"We are excited to partner with Dash to offer families a simple yet delicious breakfast option using Breakstone's cottage cheese," shared Dhriti Batra, Brand Director, Lactalis Heritage Dairy. "As the hectic back to school season approaches, families can make different types of egg bites to start their day and simplify their morning breakfast routine."

Featuring easy-release silicone cups and a powerful heating plate for quick, even cooking results, the Dash Egg Bite Maker makes up to four egg bites at once with the simple press of a button. Whether preparing egg bites right before school drop-off or meal-prepping breakfast the night before, Breakstone's and Dash have families covered this school year.

"Egg bites are a great grab and go breakfast and snack, but buying them at the coffee shop gets expensive," said Cat Freeman, SVP Brand Agency, Dash. "Making egg bites at home is easy and affordable with Breakstone's cottage cheese and the Dash Egg Bite Maker."

Breakstone's offers a cottage cheese snacking portfolio that can serve as a high protein on the go breakfast or a snack anytime of the day. Try Breakstone's delicious doubles with fruit toppings such as pineapple, peach, strawberry, or simply enjoy plain cottage cheese.

Breakstone's Cottage Cheese is available in major retailers including Walmart, Kroger, Publix, Stop & Shop and more. For more information about Dash's appliances, visit https://bydash.com/collections/all or Instagram at @bydash. For more recipe inspiration utilizing Breakstone's Cottages Cheese visit https://breakstones.com/our-recipes/ or follow along on Instagram at @breakstones.

About Lactalis USA

Lactalis USA is committed to enriching lives by producing nutritious and great tasting dairy products. The company offers a strong, well-regarded portfolio of dairy products in the United States including Galbani® Italian cheeses, Président® specialty cheeses and gourmet butters, Kraft® brands in natural and grated cheeses, Breakstones® cottage cheese, ricotta and sour cream, Cracker Barrel® cheese, Black Diamond® cheddar cheese, Parmalat® milk, siggi's® and Stonyfield Organic® yogurt brands. In the United States the company has approximately 3,700 employees, is present in eight states with 11 manufacturing facilities and corporate offices located in New York City and Buffalo, N.Y., Chicago, Ill., Londonderry, N.H., and San Fernando, Calif. Lactalis USA is part of Lactalis Group, the world's leading dairy company, a French family business founded in 1933 in Laval, France. For more information, visit https://lactalisamericangroup.com/, www.lactalisheritagedairy.com, www.stonyfield.com, www.siggis.com and www.karouncheese.com. Follow Lactalis USA on Instagram and like us on Facebook.

About Breakstone's

Founded in 1882 Breakstone's originated in Manhattan's Lower East Side when two brothers from Lithuania opened a store to bring quality dairy to their neighborhood. With their ideas and a place to hone their dreams, they carefully crafted dairy products their way. 140 years later, the Breakstone's name remains a beacon. Today, we keep the tradition alive providing many ways to enjoy their classic curds. While lifestyles and eating occasions have changed, have stayed tried and true to the Breakstone's brothers' original mission to make high-quality dairy accessible for all. Breakstone's revolutionized the dairy scene once again by introducing cottage cheese in single-serve formats. Whether enjoying it as a snack, whipping it, adding to your favorite recipe for a boost of protein, or enjoying it as a mealtime topper Breakstone's dairy is the little lift under every lid that makes every dish perfect!

Backed by Lactalis Heritage Dairy with a history and expertise rooted in creating world-class award-winning dairy and leading quality standards. Visit: www.breakstones.com

About Dash

Dash is committed to helping people make healthy, unprocessed food at home. Grounded in the belief that taking small steps every day to live a healthier life and eating whole, natural foods can make a big impact, Dash provides the tools and content to help consumers make delicious and healthy meals at home.

