Head Of Miami Ad Agency Moderates Panel For American College Of Healthcare Executives

Mr. Weinbach will lead a panel of healthcare marketing experts that includes Christy Lemak, PhD, FACHE, Professor in the Department of Health Services Administration at the University of Alabama at Birmingham; Richard Klass, a healthcare consultant who has served on the faculty of the University of Miami School of Business and Florida State University; Michelle Jimenez, Expert Associate Partner at McKinsey and Company; Meredith Voltin, MBA, Director of Product Marketing at Optum; and Charles Felix, publisher of South Florida Hospital News and Healthcare Report.

"Healthcare represents nearly 20% of GDP, yet few Americans choose healthcare services with the same kind of shopping mentality they apply to other professional services or products," said Mr. Weinbach, who leads a Florida healthcare advertising agency. "As healthcare marketers, we need to recognize the unique nature of our industry and equip future leaders with the knowledge they need to succeed. This panel discussion and the continuing education program at ACHE are part of that process. This event will give healthcare executives actionable insights they can take back to their hospitals, health systems, and other healthcare enterprises."

"Strategic Marketing: Winning the Battle for Market and Share" will cover crucial elements of healthcare marketing success, including identifying organizational strengths, competitive differences, and local market demands.

Mr. Weinbach's moderation of the panel will draw upon decades of healthcare marketing communications and advertising expertise leading his eponymous Miami public relations firm. Known for his dynamic engagement style and deep understanding of the healthcare industry, he will facilitate an insightful discussion addressing critical marketing concerns for maintaining a competitive edge.

In recent years, The Weinbach Group has announced prestigious awards and nominations for its work, including a number of Healthcare Advertising Awards. The Miami ad agency, which was rated a five-star company on Clutch, was recently nominated as "Marketing Team of the Year" by the American Marketing Association and was named the "Best Healthcare Specialty Marketing Agency" by the M&A Today 2024 Global Awards.

About The Weinbach Group

The Weinbach Group, now in its fourth decade of business, consistently ranks among South Florida's top advertising, public relations, and marketing firms. The agency serves clients in a range of industries and is best known as a healthcare marketing firm. Notable clients have included Mount Sinai Medical Center, ChenMed Senior Care, The Renfrew Center for Eating Disorders, HCA, University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, and Jackson Health System.

