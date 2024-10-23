Heading into 2025, Glass Manufacturing Expert Expands Focus on Walkable Skylights

"We're investing heavily in walkable skylights and other walkable glass floors because they're some of our most in-demand products," Post this

With all the practical and aesthetic benefits of this product, it's little wonder they've been increasingly in demand—both with private residential homeowners and commercial spaces.

"Walkable glass skylights are a fantastic way to bring natural light and the feeling of the outdoors in. They make spaces feel bigger and more inviting. But it's not just about looks. By increasing the natural light in a space, walkable skylights reduce your dependence on artificial light, and that can actually end up cutting your energy bills," said Casey. "They look great. They save you money on your utilities. They just make sense."

As glass flooring becomes more popular, though, Casey warns consumers that not all architectural glass on the market is created equal.

"Homeowners and businesses adding glass flooring need to be highly selective about the manufacturer they use. If a walkable skylight isn't built by a reputable manufacturer, they can leak," said Casey. "And if they're not built in compliance with the latest International Building Code, they could even be dangerous and pose a massive liability."

For a walkable skylight to be safe, it must use antislip glass and incorporate appropriately thick panes. The project should always be designed with the input of a glass-specific engineer and specifically include a failure redundancy.

"To ensure every TCG glass floor is safe, we run our products through rigorous testing, including anti-slip protocols," said Casey. "We're the only glass manufacturer currently ensuring we're in full compliance with US code ASTM-E2751, as well as all international standards."

