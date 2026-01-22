Headstream Launches State by State: Youth Mental Health Data for Startups

The database helps youth mental well-being startups identify market opportunities and navigate state regulations to scale faster

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Headstream, a SecondMuse initiative, today launched State by State: Youth Mental Health Data to support youth mental health startups in navigating market entry and expansion. The tool addresses a critical scaling barrier in the sector: while many startups demonstrate strong impact, many struggle to grow beyond their initial launch.

This platform was developed as part of Headstream's ongoing work to support startups in the youth mental health sector as they expand their offerings to reach more young people in need. The database, designed in collaboration with digital health and ed-tech entrepreneurs, guides founders as they take their first steps into state-level market exploration and expansion.

The database provides entrepreneurs, community leaders, investors, and other stakeholders with a state-by-state view of youth mental health data and outcomes, including funding landscapes, insurance coverage, and relevant policy considerations, such as consent and reporting requirements.

Each state profile includes:

Student population and mental health statistics

K-12 mental health funding and support

Legal and regulatory considerations, including consent legislation

Federal and state funding sources

Medicaid and CHIP service coverage and reimbursement waivers

Insurance coverage overviews

Opioid settlement participation and funding

Flagship university contact points

"It is critical that we pair access with effectiveness. Nearly every youth mental health company we've supported over the past six years has struggled to get traction beyond early adoption," said David Ball, Head of Well-Being at SecondMuse. "State by State: Youth Mental Health Data accelerates the path to broader customer engagement by providing the market intelligence startups need, but rarely have resources to compile on their own."

"We heard from startups that they needed this information to make informed decisions about where to expand and how to position their solutions," said Amaya Lessard, Manager, Impact & Research at SecondMuse. "We built this resource with and for entrepreneurs, working with dozens of founders through interviews and focus groups to ensure it addresses real, on-the-ground challenges."

About Headstream

Headstream, an innovation program by SecondMuse, exists to improve the mental well-being of adolescents, with a focus on systemically excluded communities, including BIPOC, Latino, and LGBTQIA+ individuals. Headstream reshapes how the health, education, and social tech systems prioritize youth mental health. Learn more about our programs at: headstreaminnovation.com

About SecondMuse

SecondMuse is a leading innovation firm dedicated to creating economic value through market-driven solutions that generate lasting impact. We work with clients to fuel sustainable growth while delivering measurable benefits for businesses, communities, and the planet. For over 15 years, we have designed, developed, and implemented innovative programs and financial solutions that unlock new opportunities, expand access to capital, and drive economic transformation. Our work spans 190+ countries and territories. Learn more: secondmuse.com

