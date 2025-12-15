Headstrong Launches Brain Defense Supplements for Athletes

"Athletes train their bodies relentlessly, but the brain is often overlooked," said Dr. Darren Burke, co-founder of Headstrong. Post this

The brand's website, www.getheadstrongnow.com, includes a store to purchase their first product, plus also features an interactive "Train It" experience that lets athletes train their brain using an AI-powered visual-motor task designed to improve memory and build mental resilience.

"Athletes train their bodies relentlessly, but the brain is often overlooked," said Dr. Darren Burke, co-founder of Headstrong. "With Headstrong, we're creating highly specialized, functional supplements and using real-world cognitive training tools to help athletes protect and optimize their most important asset - their brain."

Co-founder and professional hockey player Evan Nause added, "For me, Headstrong is about taking ownership of brain health the way we already do for strength and conditioning. We want athletes to have functional supplements and training tools that help them feel sharper, steadier, and ready every single day."

Headstrong's first product is a clinically formulated, NSF Certified for Sport® powdered drink mix designed as a daily brain supplement for athletes in contact sport. Each serving delivers clinically effective doses of eight natural ingredients that support brain energy, stress resilience, mood, and cognitive clarity - all critical for athletes exposed to hits and high-pressure play.

Trusted by Elite Athletes and Teams

Headstrong is not like any other sports nutrition brand - it's a health and wellness company made for athletes. The first product is formulated for athletes exposed to hits to the head, and already in the hands of elite athletes across all major sports and the NCAA.

It's in the locker room of a growing number of NHL and NFL teams and is already a part of the daily supplement regime many players are using. This rapid adoption by pro athletes underscores Headstrong's credibility and signals a shift in how athletes are prioritizing brain health as a cornerstone of performance and recovery.

Where to Find Headstrong

About Headstrong

Headstrong Labs Inc. (Headstrong) is a Los Angeles-based health and wellness company pioneering the future of athlete brain health. Co-founded by pro hockey player Evan Nause and scientist-entrepreneur Dr. Darren Burke, Headstrong develops highly specialized, functional NSF Certified for Sport® supplements and brain training tools designed for athletes.

Media Contact

