Headwaters Restaurant Sees Record Reservations After Digital Silk's Strategic Marketing Campaign

MIAMI, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Headwaters, a new culinary destination in Vermont, is celebrating a remarkable achievement: a fully booked schedule seven days a week, thanks to a robust digital presence and strategic marketing campaign implemented by Digital Silk.
Overcoming Initial Challenges
As a brand-new restaurant, Headwaters faced several common industry challenges, including the absence of an online booking system and limited brand awareness. Additionally, the restaurant sought to convey its unique in-person dining experience through digital channels.
Strategic Digital Transformation
Digital Silk, a full-service web design agency dedicated to growing brands online, was tasked with creating a digital strategy to address these challenges. The comprehensive strategy included:n
- New Website Design: A clean, on-brand website showcasing the restaurant's unique atmosphere.
- Integrated Booking System: An intuitive and fully integrated online booking system.
- Targeted PPC Campaign: A highly targeted pay-per-click advertising campaign to drive awareness and traffic to the new digital presence.
Impressive Results
Within just two months, Headwaters received over 600 reservations, achieving a cost-per-acquisition of only $3.52. This remarkable success has led to a fully booked restaurant every day of the week.
"The restaurant's unique blend of world cuisine expertise and Digital Silk's exceptional customer-centric approach, driven by its mobile-first design, helped this once-unknown brand quickly become a hit, with bookings filling up right from the start," said Branko Stojanovic, VP, Client Partner at Digital Silk
