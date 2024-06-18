Headwaters Restaurant Sees Record Reservations After Digital Silk's Strategic Marketing Campaign

"The restaurant's unique blend of world cuisine expertise and Digital Silk's exceptional customer-centric approach, helped this once-unknown brand quickly become a hit, with bookings filling up right from the start," said Branko Stojanovic, VP, Client Partner at Digital Silk Post this

As a brand-new restaurant, Headwaters faced several common industry challenges, including the absence of an online booking system and limited brand awareness. Additionally, the restaurant sought to convey its unique in-person dining experience through digital channels.

Strategic Digital Transformation

Digital Silk, a full-service web design agency dedicated to growing brands online, was tasked with creating a digital strategy to address these challenges. The comprehensive strategy included:n

New Website Design: A clean, on-brand website showcasing the restaurant's unique atmosphere.

Integrated Booking System: An intuitive and fully integrated online booking system.

Targeted PPC Campaign: A highly targeted pay-per-click advertising campaign to drive awareness and traffic to the new digital presence.

Impressive Results

Within just two months, Headwaters received over 600 reservations, achieving a cost-per-acquisition of only $3.52. This remarkable success has led to a fully booked restaurant every day of the week.

"The restaurant's unique blend of world cuisine expertise and Digital Silk's exceptional customer-centric approach, driven by its mobile-first design, helped this once-unknown brand quickly become a hit, with bookings filling up right from the start," said Branko Stojanovic, VP, Client Partner at Digital Silk

About Digital Silk

Digital Silk is a full-service web design agency focused on growing brands online. With a team of seasoned experts, Digital Silk delivers industry-leading digital experiences through strategic branding, web design, and digital marketing services.

Brands looking to grow their brand online can request a quote for their project in:

Digital branding

Custom website design

eCommerce website design

Digital marketing

Explore Digital Silk's services and view their work at https://www.digitalsilk.com/.

Media Contact

Jacqueline Siljkovic, Digital Silk, (800) 206-9413, [email protected], https://www.digitalsilk.com/

SOURCE Digital Silk