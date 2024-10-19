HEADY INVESTMENTS' ALLEN TECH CENTER Receives largest fiber circuit in Allen, TX

"The Allen Tech Center" at One Waters Creek is now the heartbeat of innovation in Allen," said Sayres Heady, Developer at Allen Tech Center. "With this massive bandwidth upgrade from NT Fiber, we're not just providing space for businesses, we're delivering the tools they need to thrive." Post this

Key Highlights:

100-400 Gigabit Fiber Connection – The largest in Allen, Texas , offering lightning-fast data speeds and unmatched capacity for even the most demanding applications featuring zero latency and zero jitter.

, offering lightning-fast data speeds and unmatched capacity for even the most demanding applications featuring zero latency and zero jitter. Free Multi-Gigabit Internet – All new tenants will receive "All you can Eat," multi-gigabit internet for one full year to power operations without data limits.

Ideal for Tech Companies, Esports, and Gaming – With high bandwidth and ultra-low latency, the Tech Center is perfectly suited to accommodate the needs of companies in emerging tech fields, gaming, and Esports.

Strategic Location – Located at One Watters Creek, Allen, Texas , offering a prime position for connectivity and collaboration in a vibrant, tech-forward community.

"The Allen Tech Center" at One Waters Creek is now the heartbeat of innovation in Allen," said Sayres Heady, Developer at Allen Tech Center. "With this massive bandwidth upgrade from NT Fiber, we're not just providing space for businesses, we're delivering the tools they need to thrive. Whether you're an Esports team gearing up for the next big tournament, or a game builder coding your next game, or a tech startup looking to scale, Allen Tech Center will enable you to stay ahead in today's digital world like no other place in Texas."

"NT Fiber continues to upgrade, says Nick Costas. We continue to expand and dominate in the Dallas Metroplex. Heady Investments recognized the need for Allen, requesting this huge-capacity, fiber upgrade. We hope those high-paying tech jobs continue to pour in for Allen and Collin County, Texas. This internet pipe will help."

The introduction of this powerful 100/400 Gigabit fiber circuit is a game-changer for Allen, positioning the City of Allen as a leading hub for technology-driven companies. With a focus on providing high-performance internet solutions for fast-growing industries like Esports and gaming, the Allen Tech Center offers a unique opportunity for businesses to establish themselves in a forward-thinking, cutting-edge environment.

About the Allen Tech Center at One Watters Creek

The Allen Tech Center is a modern, state-of-the-art commercial hub designed with tech companies in mind. Located in the heart of Allen, Texas, the Tech Center offers flexible office spaces, world-class amenities, and now, the fastest fiber internet in the area, making it an ideal choice for technology innovators, gaming companies, and Esports organizations looking to collaborate, grow, and lead.

About NT Fiber

NT Fiber (formerly North Texas Fiber) is the premier provider of modern ultra-high-speed networks in Texas. With state-of-the-art infrastructure, superior routing capabilities, "private network" security, and virtually-zero latency, NT Fiber is the go-to choice for business subscribers seeking 1G-100G connectivity. Since 2016, NT Fiber continues to deliver reliable and fastest internet services to a diverse range of customers including Fortune 100/500 companies.

