Heal House Community Church Launches "Heal The City," a Weeklong Regional Outreach Initiative

Local churches, nonprofits and community organizations will unite beginning August 1 to serve communities across the greater Charlotte region.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 24, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Heal House Community Church will launch Heal The City, a weeklong outreach initiative beginning August 1, 2026, bringing together community organizations, volunteers and ministry partners to meet practical needs throughout Charlotte and surrounding communities.

Built around the belief that the Church should be known for showing up, Heal The City will give volunteers opportunities to serve their neighbors in a variety of meaningful ways. Through partnerships with organizations working in hunger relief, education, housing, family support and other essential areas, the initiative will extend across multiple communities in North and South Carolina.

"If hurt people hurt people, imagine what healed people can do!" said Pastor KJ Scriven of Heal House Community Church. "Heal The City is an opportunity for us to come together, serve with humility and demonstrate the love of Jesus in practical ways throughout our region."

Participating and supporting organizations include:

Galilee Ministries of East Charlotte

Cabarrus Meals on Wheels

Community Shelter of Union County

Cooperative Ministry

Samaritan's Feet

Belleview Family Literacy Center

Rock Hill School District

Nourish Up

Charlotte Dream Center

The Harvest Center of Charlotte

Kings of Daughters

Gastonia Street Ministries

Life Enrichment Center

Classroom Central

Habitat Charlotte Region

& many more

Through these partnerships, volunteers will support organizations already doing vital work in their communities while helping expand their reach and impact.

Heal The City reflects Heal House Community Church's larger mission to cultivate healing, connection and transformation throughout the greater Charlotte region. The initiative invites individuals, families and groups to move beyond awareness and actively participate in serving their neighbors.

Community members interested in volunteering or learning more about Heal The City can visit www.healhousecc.com/healthecity.

About Heal House Community Church

Heal House Community Church is a growing church located in Charlotte, North Carolina, led by Pastors KJ and Kira Scriven. Launched in January 2025, Heal House exists to cultivate a community of healed people who bring hope, restoration and the love of Jesus to others. The church gathers at 2647 Freedom Drive in Charlotte.

Media Contact

Nehemiah Robinson, Heal House Community Church, 1 7047639980, [email protected], https://www.healhousecc.com/

Tyeisha Bell, Heal House Community Church, 1 2408213006, [email protected], https://www.healhousecc.com/

SOURCE Heal House Community Church