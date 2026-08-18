Healing at Both Ends of the Leash: Warriors Heart Opens K9 Facility to Media Ahead of National Dog Day

Warriors Heart, the nation's leading treatment facility for first responders and military, celebrates nearly 500 shelter dogs rescued and placed with warriors by opening its facility to the media throughout August.

BANDERA, Texas, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Warriors Heart, the nation's only private, accredited treatment program exclusively serving first responders, military veterans, and active-duty service members, announced unprecedented media access to its K9 facility ahead of National Dog Day (August 26). Media visiting the Bandera campus will have full access to interview K9 Manager Michelle "Cash" Axmaker and program alumni, and the opportunity to meet the 14 rescue dogs currently in training.

"Every rescue that steps its paw into our kennel gets a new life, purpose, and home," said Axmaker. "In return, they provide our warriors with an unbreakable bond through their recovery. The power of healing at both ends of the leash is something you can't replicate any other way."

Over its 10-year history, the Warriors Heart kennel has paired more than 475 warriors with K9 companions. Ninety percent of these dogs are adults and rescued directly from local animal shelters, giving older dogs, unlikely to be adopted otherwise, a second chance at life. Warriors Heart enforces a strict zero-breed-discrimination policy, proudly rescuing and training dogs of all sizes, from Boston Terriers to Great Danes.

Chris Pinder, a former Denver Police Vice Narcotics detective, entered Warriors Heart in 2022 to address cumulative trauma and alcohol dependency. During his recovery, he connected with Hood, a rescue dog in the K9 program who helped restore his sense of purpose, and ended up taking K9 Hood home as his service animal. After graduating, Pinder maintained long-term sobriety, returned to serve as a K9 Kennel Tech, and today works as the Warriors Heart Shop Manager with Hood alongside him every step of the way.

"I quickly took to the kennel after entering Warriors Heart back in 2022, and I immediately found my purpose for healing and sobriety in Hood," said Pinder. "Since the day I met her, Hood has been by my side through every step of my recovery, from the start of my treatment to today as a husband, father, and four years sober."

Watch interview with Chris Pinder: How a K9 Became the Turning Point in My Recovery

Robert Greer is a Warriors Heart alumnus and serves as a Business Development Manager. Having navigated his own path through trauma and addiction, Greer regularly praises the K9 program and Baby, the K9 he adopted from the facility, as a pillar in his own recovery, as it helped him and others reclaim their lives, families, and sense of duty.

"When you pair warriors on their healing journey with K9 companions, the connection is immediate," said Greer. "Our K9 program restores purpose, teaches emotional regulation, and helps our warriors reclaim their lives. I owe a lot to my best friend, Baby, and I know many others who have come through our doors feel the same way."

Warriors Heart operates with a simple and powerful mission: Warriors Healing Warriors. Through structured, licensed, and accredited programs (detox, inpatient, outpatient, structured sober living, and alumni programming) built on discipline, peer support, and purpose-driven recovery, Warriors Heart has helped thousands of warriors reclaim their lives and return to their families, communities, and careers.

The organization is actively seeking Kennel Techs to join the team. To apply for open positions, visit warriorsheart.com/careers.

Frontline Healing Foundation provides treatment scholarships for warriors and assists with service dog placement fees following program completion. Tax-deductible donations can be made at frontlinehealingfoundation.org/donations.

WHO: Warriors Heart

WHAT: Warriors Heart Kennel Media Access

WHEN: Monday, August 17 - Friday, August 28 (Must schedule in advance)

WHERE: Warriors Heart Campus, 756 Purple Sage Rd, Bandera, TX 78003

SPOKESPEOPLE:

Michelle "Cash" Axmaker, K9 Manager, Warriors Heart Texas

Chris Pinder, Shop Manager & Program Alumnus, Warriors Heart Texas

Robert Greer, Business Development Manager & Program Alumnus, Warriors Heart

RSVP: Media interested in attending must schedule a visit with Dylan Steadman at [email protected] in advance. Media interested in the program, but unable to visit the campus, can schedule virtual interview opportunities.

MEDIA KIT: Photos of the Warriors Heart Texas campus, kennel, and K9s are available here.

About Warriors Heart: Warriors Heart is the first and only private, accredited treatment program in the U.S. exclusively for "warriors" (active-duty military, veterans, and first responders). Founded in 2016, Warriors Heart heals our nation's warriors through substance abuse treatment and co-occurring psychological disorders, with special attention to post-traumatic stress disorder, unresolved grief or loss, and moral injury. With campuses in Bandera, Texas, and Milford, Virginia, Warriors Heart offers a 42-day treatment program and provides the full continuum of care with detox, inpatient, day treatment, outpatient, sober living, one-on-one counseling, aftercare, and alumni programming. The organization operates a 24-hour hotline (866-955-4035). For more information, visit warriorsheart.com.

Media Contact

Dylan Steadman, Warriors Heart, 1 5094261582, [email protected], https://www.warriorsheart.com/

SOURCE Warriors Heart