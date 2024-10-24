Healing Innovations Awarded $2M NIH Grant to Develop In-Home Neurorehabilitation Technology in Partnership with Kessler Foundation

"This grant from the NIH represents a pivotal moment for Healing Innovations and marks a significant step forward in our mission to develop transformative rehabilitation technologies. We're eager to expand our impact and change more lives with these advancements," said CEO Luke Benda. Post this

Healing Innovations, a leader in robotic rehabilitation, is dedicated to increasing access to neurological recovery through cutting-edge technology. Its flagship product, the Rise&Walk® InClinic, is the first rehabilitation station to integrate upper extremity movement into the gait pattern. Now, with this new funding, the company will develop a first-of-its-kind in-home robotic technology. The grant will support the creation of a high-intensity rehab solution designed for home use, benefiting populations like veterans and rural residents with limited access to clinical settings.

"This grant from the NIH represents a pivotal moment for Healing Innovations and marks a significant step forward in our mission to develop transformative rehabilitation technologies. We're eager to expand our impact and change more lives with these advancements," said CEO Luke Benda.

Healing Innovations will partner with Kessler Foundation, a global leader in rehabilitation and disability research, for clinical trials of the new technology among stroke patients. The collaboration will focus on engineering interventions that enhance mobility, helping stroke survivors regain their ability to walk and reintegrate into their communities more effectively.

"Partnering with Healing Innovations on this groundbreaking initiative represents a key opportunity to advance neurorehabilitation technology," commented Dr. Karen Nolan, Associate Director of the Center for Mobility and Rehabilitation Engineering at Kessler Foundation. "The potential of this new in-home solution is significant, as it could offer stroke patients a more accessible, high-intensity rehabilitation option from their household. Our goal through this innovative grant is to improve mobility and independence for individuals who face challenges accessing traditional rehabilitation services, and this partnership brings us one step closer to that reality."

"It is an honor to partner with Kessler Foundation as we strive to redefine the possibilities for stroke rehabilitation," commented Luke Benda. "Their leadership in rehabilitation research aligns perfectly with our mission to help patients regain mobility and independence. Together, we look forward to making a significant impact in the lives of stroke survivors."

About The NIH Small Business Innovation Research Program: The SBIR program funds a diverse portfolio of startups and small businesses across technology areas and markets to stimulate technological innovation, meet federal research and development (R&D) needs, and increase commercialization to transition R&D into impact. The National Institutes of Health is a partner of the program, offering $1.3B in small business funding from their Seed Fund.

About Kessler Foundation: Kessler Foundation, a major nonprofit organization in the field of disability, is a global leader in rehabilitation research. Our scientists seek to improve cognition, mobility, and long-term outcomes, including employment, for adults and children with neurological and developmental disabilities of the brain and spinal cord, including traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injury, stroke, multiple sclerosis, and autism. The Foundation also leads the nation in funding innovative programs that expand opportunities for employment for people with disabilities.

About Healing Innovations: Healing Innovations is a medical technology company based in Nashville, TN, that specializes in the robotic rehabilitation industry. Healing Innovations' mission is to increase access to rehabilitation by developing market-leading technology that improves health, mobility, and independence for people recovering from neurological injuries. The company's first technology, the Rise&Walk® InClinic, is the world's first rehabilitation station with three unique therapeutic zones for activity-based therapies and the first technology to integrate the upper extremities into the gait pattern for retraining. To learn more about Healing Innovations, please visit www.healinginnovations.com.

