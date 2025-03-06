Healing Innovations Teams up with Barrett Medical, Increasing Access to Rehabilitation Technology

Healing Innovations, Inc. partners with Barrett Medical, bringing best-of-class full-body neurorehabilitation to facilities nationwide. Together, the pair is expanding access to cutting-edge rehabilitation technology, offering a complete end-effector solution for rehabilitation clinics.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 6, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Healing Innovations, Inc. partners with Barrett Medical, bringing best-of-class full-body neurorehabilitation to facilities nationwide. Together, the pair is expanding access to cutting-edge rehabilitation technology, offering a complete end-effector solution for rehabilitation clinics.

Healing Innovations is the creator of the Rise&Walk® InClinic, a 3-in-1 rehabilitation system that helps patients learn to walk again. Barrett Medical is the market leader in upper-extremity robotics with its Burt® (Barrett Upper-Extremity Robotic Trainer).

"Partnering with Barrett Medical allows us to offer a truly comprehensive rehabilitation solution, expanding access to advanced technology for patients and clinics," said Luke Benda, CEO of Healing Innovations. "Together, we are redefining what's possible in neurorehabilitation, pushing the boundaries of innovation to help more patients regain mobility and independence. We're excited to collaborate with a leading United-States-based robotics company to accelerate recovery and enhance patient outcomes."

Through this partnership, the two companies offer a more comprehensive therapeutic offering for clinics and hospitals, to better support therapists and patients alike.

Burt® and Rise&Walk® share several key strengths that set them apart in the market. As market leaders, both technologies offer a quick setup time and simple operation, ensuring ease of use for clinicians and patients alike.

Their end-effector design, which is gaining popularity as an easy-to-use, efficient rehabilitation tool, eliminates over-constrained kinematics, allowing for more natural movement and adaptability. With natural backdrivability, they provide maximum safety and smooth interaction during therapy. Additionally, they support both open-chain and closed-chain exercises, enhancing versatility. Competitively priced and coupled with white-glove service, these solutions deliver exceptional value. Designed and assembled in the United States, Burt® and Rise&Walk® are setting the standard for innovation in rehabilitation technology worldwide.

Beyond the technologies themselves, both Healing Innovations and Barrett Medical stand out as United-States-based companies committed to high-quality manufacturing and service. As vertically integrated organizations, they design, engineer, and manufacture their products in-house, ensuring greater control over innovation and quality. Additionally, both companies are experiencing rapid growth, expanding access to cutting-edge rehabilitation solutions that improve patient outcomes and streamline clinical workflows.

"We feel a strong kinship with Healing Innovations in terms of shared values and cultures in support of the best customer experience," said Matt Rigby, Chief Commercial Officer at Barrett.

About Barrett Medical: Barrett is based in Newton, MA, USA. It spun out of the MIT Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (now MIT CSAIL) where Barrett's founder, Bill Townsend, earned his PhD creating the world's first human-interactive robot with funding from NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory. Seed investment from Julianne Barrett followed by grants from NASA, NSF, NIH, DOE, and DARPA, culminated in the 2019 introduction of Burt®, an FDA-Registered, ISO13485-Certified medical device that promotes brain plasticity during recovery from stroke and other neurological insults, with over 300 systems sold to hospitals worldwide. To learn more about Barrett Medical, please visit barrett.com.

About Healing Innovations, Inc: Healing Innovations is a medical technology company based in Nashville, TN, USA, that specializes in the rehabilitation robotics industry. Healing Innovations' mission is to increase access to rehabilitation by developing market-leading robotic technology that improves health, mobility, and independence for people recovering from neurological injuries. The company's first technology, the Rise&Walk® InClinic, is the world's first rehabilitation station with three unique therapeutic zones for activity-based therapies and the first technology to integrate the upper extremities into the gait pattern for retraining. The company is supported by some of the leading innovation organizations in the country, including the National Science Foundation, the Shepherd Center, Memorial Hermann TIRR, and more, to help bring technology to patients and help people walk again. To learn more about Healing Innovations, please visit healinginnovations.com.

