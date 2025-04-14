Healing Relationships from Within: New Book Provides a Roadmap for Growth

Dupre' Rouse shares how introspection and improving communication can lead to stronger, lasting relationships

OLYMPIA, Wash., April 14, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As the owner of the award-winning therapy practice, Belief Center for Family Therapy, Dupre' Rouse, M.A., MHP, LMFT, RH is no stranger to guiding individuals or couples on their journey to becoming their happiest selves. His new book "Kingz & Queenz: The Best Miscommunication and Self-Help Book You Will Ever Find, You Have to Change Yourself to Change Your Surroundings," introduces readers to the very same methods and guidance he uses in his practice.

"Kingz & Queenz," is a relationship and self-help book that blends psychological insight, self-awareness exercises, and storytelling to guide individuals and couples toward healthier relationships. The book explores themes of communication, emotional intelligence, self-growth, and mutual respect through practical advice and parables. Recognizing that therapy isn't always accessible to everyone, Rouse hopes his book will provide practical mental health and relationship guidance to those who need it most.

"I've been a marriage therapist for many years," Rouse said, "and what truly lights me up is helping relationships flourish and transform lives. I've seen firsthand how transformative the right insights and tools can be, and I wanted to share everything I've learned to help people truly understand themselves, so they can create the relationships they've always dreamed of."

Structured in two parts, the first half of the book focuses on self-awareness and individual development, while the second part addresses the complexities of romantic relationships. Rouse demonstrates how becoming more self-aware, healing from past wounds and building a strong emotional foundation can help people overcome challenges like depression, anxiety, negative self-talk and self-sabotage.

"I hope to inspire a shift in how we communicate," Rouse said, "teaching people how to communicate in ways that empower them to become the best versions of themselves and build the relationships they desire. Ultimately, my mission is to contribute to ending domestic violence, emotional abuse, and childhood trauma, creating a ripple effect of healing and understanding. I believe the tools in this book can save, restore, and strengthen relationships worldwide, deepening love and connection."

About the author

Dupre' Rouse, M.A., MHP, LMFT, RH, is a United States Army veteran and the owner of Belief Center for Family Therapy. Recognized for excellence in his field, he was named the 2024 Best "Marriage Therapist" by Quality Business Awards and received the 2024 Best of South Sound award for "Mental Health Services." Rouse integrates existential, narrative, cognitive, hypnotic, dialectical, and trauma-focused interventions with modern science, philosophy, physiology, neuroscience, and psychology to create personalized therapy plans for each client. His approach incorporates hypnosis, psychodrama, paradoxical interventions, emotionally focused therapy, and the reprogramming of negative beliefs, fostering deep self-awareness and meaningful, lasting change. To learn more, please visit http://www.bcfft.com.

