Heallist Launches All-in-One Platform to Book 3,000+ Holistic Services Across 200+ Modalities Worldwide

Heallist, a global platform for holistic practitioners, has officially launched its all-in-one public marketplace, now offering over 3,000 bookable holistic services across 200+ modalities including reiki, acupuncture, astrology, functional nutrition, and more. With 2,000+ practitioners from 55+ countries, Heallist bridges the gap in the wellness space by combining practice management tools with public discoverability.
From reiki and acupuncture to functional nutrition, astrology, somatic therapy, and sound healing, Heallist spans 200+ modalities that support mind, body, and spirit. Most services are virtual and available worldwide, making holistic care easier to access than ever before.
"People are seeking care that goes beyond the traditional system — but navigating the holistic space can feel fragmented and overwhelming," says Yuli Ziv, Heallist Founder & CEO. "We built Heallist to change that — by creating one place where you can find real healing, connect with soul-aligned practitioners, and access tools that support your entire journey."
At its core, Heallist was built on one belief: healing shouldn't be hard to find.
As interest in complementary and alternative health surges — with the global market valued at over $553 billion — Heallist fills a crucial gap: a centralized, digital home for holistic health that honors the diversity of approaches while supporting practitioners with tools to grow.
Founded by tech entrepreneur and wellness advocate Yuli Ziv, Heallist evolved from a private platform for healers into a public-facing experience that empowers both practitioners and clients. The platform functions as a SaaS-enabled marketplace — giving practitioners robust tools to manage their offerings while opening them up to new audiences.
Unlike directories that only feature vetted or licensed providers, Heallist welcomes all types of practitioners — from formally certified professionals to intuitive, self-taught healers — embracing the full spectrum of the healing arts.
Key features include:
- A searchable global network of holistic practitioners
- Ability to book 1:1 sessions, group classes, and retreats — all in one place
- Practitioner dashboard for managing services, payments, and scheduling
- Seamless integrations with Zoom, Stripe, PayPal, and Google Calendar
Creating a practitioner profile is free, with optional premium features available through a paid subscription — including zero booking fees, enhanced visibility, and top placement in search results.
With strong organic search visibility, Heallist is quickly becoming a go-to destination for those seeking personalized, soul-aligned support beyond the traditional healthcare system.
Explore Heallist at https://heallist.com
