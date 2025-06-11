Heallist Launches All-in-One Platform to Book 3,000+ Holistic Services Across 200+ Modalities Worldwide

"We built Heallist to democratize holistic health — by creating one place where you can find real healing, connect with soul-aligned practitioners, and access tools that support your entire journey." says Yuli Ziv, Heallist Founder & CEO. Post this

"People are seeking care that goes beyond the traditional system — but navigating the holistic space can feel fragmented and overwhelming," says Yuli Ziv, Heallist Founder & CEO. "We built Heallist to change that — by creating one place where you can find real healing, connect with soul-aligned practitioners, and access tools that support your entire journey."

At its core, Heallist was built on one belief: healing shouldn't be hard to find.

As interest in complementary and alternative health surges — with the global market valued at over $553 billion — Heallist fills a crucial gap: a centralized, digital home for holistic health that honors the diversity of approaches while supporting practitioners with tools to grow.

Founded by tech entrepreneur and wellness advocate Yuli Ziv, Heallist evolved from a private platform for healers into a public-facing experience that empowers both practitioners and clients. The platform functions as a SaaS-enabled marketplace — giving practitioners robust tools to manage their offerings while opening them up to new audiences.

Unlike directories that only feature vetted or licensed providers, Heallist welcomes all types of practitioners — from formally certified professionals to intuitive, self-taught healers — embracing the full spectrum of the healing arts.

Key features include:

A searchable global network of holistic practitioners

Ability to book 1:1 sessions, group classes, and retreats — all in one place

Practitioner dashboard for managing services, payments, and scheduling

Seamless integrations with Zoom, Stripe, PayPal, and Google Calendar

Creating a practitioner profile is free, with optional premium features available through a paid subscription — including zero booking fees, enhanced visibility, and top placement in search results.

With strong organic search visibility, Heallist is quickly becoming a go-to destination for those seeking personalized, soul-aligned support beyond the traditional healthcare system.

Explore Heallist at https://heallist.com

