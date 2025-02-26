Heally Launches Comprehensive Weight Management and Longevity Program with Advanced Metabolic Testing

"This isn't just about weight loss—it's about transforming health at a cellular level. By combining GLP-1 medications with cutting-edge longevity treatments, we're helping patients achieve sustainable results while optimizing energy, vitality, and long-term well-being." — Greg Rovner, CEO of Heally Post this

"Our mission is to move beyond just weight loss—this program is about optimizing overall health, extending healthspan, and ensuring that every patient feels and functions at their best," says Greg Rovner, CEO of Heally. "By combining cutting-edge metabolic therapies with a data-driven, doctor-guided approach, we're making transformative health care more accessible than ever."

The program features:

- Advanced laboratory testing including metabolic markers, hormone levels, and longevity indicators

- Personalized treatment plans incorporating weight loss medications and longevity therapeutics

- Prescription medications including Semaglutide, Tirzepatide, NAD+, and Rapamycin

- Regular B12 and Glutathione supplementation options

- Continuous health monitoring through telemedicine

- Comprehensive blood panels for optimal treatment customization

- Convenient medication delivery and injection training when needed

Early program participants report significant improvements across multiple health markers. "Within three months, I've not only achieved meaningful weight loss but also experienced improved energy levels and just feel better overall," shares Alex, who participated in the program's initial phase. "The lab testing really made me feel safe when adding a combination of these treatments to my daily regimen."

All medications are prescribed under physician supervision to ensure safe and effective use, and are exclusively sourced through LegitScript certified 503A compounding pharmacies. Heally does not accept health insurance at the moment but accepts HSA and FSA accounts and offers flexible financing options like payment plans to help make treatments more accessible.

For more information about all of Heally's telemedicine services, viewers are encouraged to visit the website. Heally's services are available nationwide.

About Heally

Heally makes high-quality healthcare accessible and affordable for people focused on weight loss, metabolic health, and longevity. Operating fully online, Heally's board-certified doctors provide convenient, personalized care through a seamless telehealth experience. The company specializes in proven GLP-1 medications like Semaglutide and Tirzepatide for sustainable weight loss, while standing at the forefront of longevity medicine with cutting-edge treatments including Rapamycin, NAD+, and Glutathione therapy. Through its science-backed, doctor-guided approach, Heally helps patients optimize their health, prevent disease, and enhance their quality of life without insurance barriers.

Media Contact

Greg Rovner, Heally, Inc., 1 415-734-8912, [email protected], getheally.com/patients

SOURCE Heally, Inc.