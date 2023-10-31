Healr Solutions' Guadalupe Hayes-Mota Joins Prestigious Fast Magazine Impact Council

Healr Solutions, a leading innovator in the health technology sector, is proud to announce that its CEO and Founder, Guadalupe Hayes-Mota, has been accepted into the Fast Magazine Impact Council, a preeminent collective of thought leaders and change-makers across the business world. Post this

Guadalupe Hayes-Mota expressed his excitement about joining this influential council, "Being part of the Fast Magazine Impact Council is both an honor and a remarkable opportunity to collaborate with other industry leaders. Together, we can accelerate the pace of meaningful change and set new standards of excellence and innovation."

Healr Solutions has been at the forefront of developing cutting-edge solutions to speed up the rate at which medicines are produced and distributed to patients globally. The recognition by Fast Magazine further underscores the transformative impact Healr Solutions, under Mr. Hayes-Mota's guidance, is making in the healthcare ecosystem.

About Healr Solutions:

Established in 2020 by biotech visionary, Guadalupe Hayes-Mota, Healr Solutions is a trailblazing technology and solutions firm committed to redefining the biopharmaceutical supply chain's velocity and efficiency. Its flagship offering, the Connected-Network™, harnesses the power of artificial intelligence to seamlessly integrate all supply chain stakeholders, thereby revolutionizing drug production and distribution. With a portfolio of services spanning supply chain planning, sourcing, management, strategy, logistics, packaging, and distribution, Healr Solutions remains steadfast in its mission to enhance global patient lives by reinventing the biotechnology supply chain. For more information, visit: www.healrsolutions.com

About Fast Company:

The Fast Company Impact Council is an exclusive assembly of innovative leaders and exceptionally creative business minds, accessible only through invitation. Its membership comprises C-suite executives from some of the world's most influential global corporations and founders of some of the most groundbreaking startups globally.

