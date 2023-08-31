Healr Solutions to Showcase at the National Academy of Engineering's Frontiers of Engineering Symposium 2023

Presenting to the National Academy of Engineering, Healr Solutions unveils the transformative power of its pioneering Connected-Network™ technology. "Our vision is to radically transform the landscape of production and distribution in the biopharmaceutical sector," declared Guadalupe Hayes-Mota. Tweet this

Presenting to the National Academy of Engineering, Healr Solutions unveils the transformative power of its pioneering Connected-Network™ technology. This breakthrough ensures seamless supply chain connectivity, unmatched visibility, and unparalleled accuracy in product determination. "Our vision is to radically transform the landscape of production and distribution in the biopharmaceutical sector," declared Guadalupe Hayes-Mota

About Healr Solutions:

Established in 2020 by biotech visionary, Guadalupe Hayes-Mota, Healr Solutions is a trailblazing technology and solutions firm committed to redefining the biopharmaceutical supply chain's velocity and efficiency. Its flagship offering, the Connected-Network™, harnesses the power of artificial intelligence to seamlessly integrate all supply chain stakeholders, thereby revolutionizing drug production and distribution. With a portfolio of services spanning supply chain planning, sourcing, management, strategy, logistics, packaging, and distribution, Healr Solutions remains steadfast in its mission to enhance global patient lives by reinventing the biotechnology supply chain. For more information, visit:

www.healrsolutions.com

About NAE:

The mission of the NAE is to advance the welfare and prosperity of the nation by providing independent advice on matters involving engineering and technology, and by promoting a vibrant engineering profession and public appreciation of engineering. To accomplish its mission, the NAE proactively identifies and addresses issues by engaging engineers and individuals from a variety of professional and community networks and with diverse backgrounds, perspectives, traits, and skills. Informed by these engagements, the NAE promulgates the value of an engineering mindset for business, education, government, and daily life. The NAE is part of the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine, an independent, nonprofit organization chartered by Congress to provide objective analysis and advice to the nation on matters of science, technology, and health.

Media Contact

Diego Martinez, Healr Solutions, 1 7606177984, [email protected], healrsolutions.com

SOURCE Healr Solutions