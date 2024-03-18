Health Advocates Network, Inc. Named To ClearlyRated's 2024 Best of Staffing Firms For Women List

"I am very proud that we have built a healthcare staffing company that is at the forefront in recognizing and supporting the career advancement of talented women at all levels." Post this

"I am very proud that we have built a healthcare staffing company that is at the forefront in recognizing and supporting the career advancement of talented women at all levels," expressed Lynne Mathews, RN, Chief Operating Officer, Health Advocates Network. Our ongoing commitment to the professional growth of all employees is an integral principle in creating our dynamic culture which allows our business and employees to thrive." Health Advocates Network is a leading scale provider of temporary clinical and non-clinical supplemental staffing services and recruitment process services to healthcare systems and governmental agencies nationwide. It has been recognized with numerous awards for being a quality oriented employer of choice. The management team has worked together for over twenty years.

"I'm excited to announce the firms that have earned the second annual Best Staffing Firms for Women designation," stated Eric Gregg, CEO of ClearlyRated. "There is no better way to honor Women's History Month than to commend these exceptional firms for their dedication in promoting and supporting their female workforce. Despite the ongoing challenges of gender inequality in pay and career advancement within the staffing and recruiting industry, these firms are leading the way in providing opportunities for advancement and uplifting women in the workforce. Congratulations and heartfelt gratitude to these outstanding firms for their commitment to gender diversity and equality."

About Health Advocates Network

Founded in January 2020, a provider of quality staffing solutions to healthcare systems nationwide, Health Advocates Network is led by experienced and respected health care staffing executives driven to propel the organization in becoming one of the most successful staffing companies servicing healthcare clients. The company is built on a foundation of excellence, guided by its core values of quality and career advocacy. Health Advocates Network is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida. For more information, visit http://www.hanstaff.com.

About ClearlyRated

ClearlyRated administers more staffing agency and talent satisfaction surveys than any other firm in the world, reporting on more than 1.2 million satisfaction surveys from staffing agency clients, job seekers, and internal staff each year. ClearlyRated's online survey program utilizes the Net Promoter® Score methodology to measure and report on client, talent, and employee satisfaction.

About Best of Staffing

ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award is the only award in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes staffing agencies that have proven superior service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients, placed talent, and internal employees. Award winners are showcased by city and area of expertise on ClearlyRated.com—an online business directory that helps buyers of professional services find service leaders and vet prospective firms with the help of validated client ratings and testimonials.

[email protected]

